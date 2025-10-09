Hitachi Vantara To Collaborate With Supermicro

(RTTNews) - Hitachi Vantara, a subsidiary of Hitachi, announced it is working towards a strategic partnership with Supermicro (SMCI), a total IT solution provider for AI, cloud, storage and 5G/edge. The companies are finalizing terms of an agreement that would enable Supermicro to sell VSP One to its customers, and Hitachi Vantara will be able to sell Supermicro servers, storage, GPUs and hardware systems.

Vik Malyala, president and managing director, EMEA and senior vice president, Technology and AI, Supermicro, said: "Our AI-optimized, compute, and storage servers leverage advanced GPUs, CPUs, and NVME's. Combined with Hitachi Vantara's enterprise data management platform and Hitachi iQ portfolio options will support compute-intensive workloads for dynamic vertical applications yielding better performance and efficiency for customers."

