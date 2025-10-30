Hitachi H1 Net Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Hitachi, Ltd. (6501.T) reported that its first half net income attributable to stockholders increased to 472.9 billion yen from 292.3 billion yen, last year. Earnings per share was 103.55 yen compared to 63.22 yen. Adjusted operating income increased to 508.04 billion yen compared to 404.74 billion yen.

For the six months ended September 30, 2025, the company's revenues were 4.79 trillion yen, compared to 4.55 trillion yen, last year.

