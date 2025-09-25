BioTech

Hitachi, ELITech Enter Manufacturing, Supply Agreement For Molecular Testing Of Infectious Disease

September 25, 2025 — 01:37 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Hitachi High-Tech and ELITechGroup have entered a Collaboration, Manufacturing and Supply Agreement in the field of molecular testing for infectious disease. The companies have been jointly developing fully automated PCR testing system primarily for the diagnosis and monitoring treatment of infectious diseases. The agreement governs that Hitachi High-Tech supplies of the PCR testing system to ELITech. In Japan, Hitachi High-Tech will exhibit the System under the name LABOSPECT GA-5.

The companies said the System offers continuous sample and reagent loading as well as random-access capabilities in accordance with the needs of the laboratory, together with fully automated functions from sample preparation to measurement.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HTHIY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.