Historical exchange rates can be used to analyze trends in foreign and domestic currency over time. They can also be used to identify periods of change, compare the history of different currencies and assess the strength of a particular currency over time.

Historical exchange rates can also be used to forecast future exchange rates and make informed decisions about currency trades. This data informs economists, investors and financial professionals.

Historical Exchange Rate Charts

Both Oanda and XE.com offer historical exchange rate charts that can be used to compare different currencies at different times. Oanda’s charts are more comprehensive and include a variety of technical indicators, which can be helpful for traders. However, XE.com’s charts are simpler and easier to understand

The International Money Fund and the Federal Reserve offer historical charts dating back to the 1990s.

Exchange Rates in the 1990s

Exchange rates in the 1990s were highly volatile and saw a lot of fluctuation. The U.S. dollar (USD) was the major currency in the international markets and was used as the reference currency for other nations. It rose and fell against other currencies, driven by a variety of factors such as economic growth, inflation and political uncertainty.

In the early 1990s, the U.S. dollar was strong against the Japanese yen (JPY), German mark (DEM) and British pound (GBP). By 1997, the dollar weakened against the British pound as the U.S. economy began to show signs of slowing down. The U.S. dollar exchange rates fell further in 1999 when the euro was introduced.

This decade also saw the launch of Oanda. In 1996, this company offered the first free access to internet-based exchange rates.

Exchange Rates in the 2000s

In the beginning of the decade, the U.S. dollar gained strength against the euro, while the euro became a dominant currency in international markets. The U.S. economy was sluggish following the dot-com bubble, which caused the U.S. dollar to depreciate against other currencies.

In addition, the Federal Reserve kept interest rates low, which made the U.S. dollar less attractive to investors. This reduced exchange rates for the dollar further, making it less attractive to foreign investors and traders.

In 2001, Oanda forever changed the historical exchange rate game. It launched a forex trading platform that began a new era of web-based currency trading.

Exchange Rates in the 2010s

In the 2010s, the U.S. dollar regained some of its strength as the U.S. economy started to recover from the Great Recession. As the economy improved, the dollar increased in value against other currencies.

Between 2015 and 2020, the U.S. exchange rate was generally volatile. The Federal Reserve began to raise interest rates, which made the U.S. dollar more attractive to investors and traders. In 2015, the dollar strengthened against the euro and yen, but weakened against the pound and the Canadian dollar (CAD).

In 2016, the dollar weakened against all three currencies, but strengthened against the euro and yen in 2017 and against the pound in 2018. In 2019, the dollar weakened against all three currencies.

Exchange Rates Since 2020

In 2020, the exchange rates were highly volatile due to the economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies such as the euro, British pound, Japanese yen and Canadian dollar. The U.S. economy remained sluggish into 2022.

The U.S. dollar is currently strong against the euro, British pound, Japanese yen and Canadian dollar. Fueled by the Federal Reserve’s most aggressive interest rate hikes in nearly 14 years, a robust U.S. currency is pushing other currencies down, increasing import costs and encouraging inflation in other economies.

What Affects Exchange Rates?

Economic growth, inflation and interest rates all influence on exchange rates. When an economy is growing, the currency of that country will usually appreciate in value against other currencies. This is because investors view a growing economy as an attractive place to invest, which increases demand for that currency.

Inflation also affects exchange rates, as it can lead to currency devaluation. High inflation can cause a currency to depreciate in value, while low inflation can make a currency more attractive to investors. Interest rates also have an impact on exchange rates, as higher interest rates make a currency more attractive to investors and can lead to appreciation in value.

Exchange rates are affected by a variety of global events such as wars, natural disasters and trade wars. These factors can result in sanctions or an increase in foreign aid.

What Currency Has Revalued in the Past?

Currency revaluation is a process in which a country revalues its currency by increasing its value relative to foreign currencies. This is usually done to improve the competitiveness of a country’s exports and make imports more expensive. Currency revaluation can also be done to improve the country’s balance of payments and increase its foreign exchange reserves.

In the past, several countries have revalued their currencies, including the United States, Germany, France and Japan. In the U.S., the dollar was revalued in 1934 when the Gold Standard was abandoned.

The German Mark was revalued in 1948 as a result of the post-World War II currency reform to reduce the inflation of the late 1940s. The Mark was revalued again in 1961 and 1969 to reduce the country’s balance of payments deficit and make the currency more stable.

When the European Common Market was formed in 1960, the French franc (FRF) was revalued. The new francs were placed in circulation at one-hundredth the value of the old franc. This revaluation made the franc more competitive in the international markets and intra-European trade.

The yen was revalued in 1971 when Japan shifted to a floating exchange rate system.

This flexible exchange rate system allowed the value of the yen to be determined by market forces, fluctuating freely against other currencies. It empowered Japan to implement monetary policy independently of other economies and reduce the risk of currency speculation.

