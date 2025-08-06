Markets

Hiscox Boosts Share Repurchase Programme To $275 Mln

August 06, 2025 — 02:37 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L), on Wednesday, announced an increase to its share buyback programme.

The company has increased its maximum aggregate consideration from $175 million to $275 million to return additional capital to shareholders. This expanded initiative includes a boost to the initial tranche, which will now total $137.5 million, up from $87.5 million, and is expected to be completed by the end of Q3 2025.

To facilitate the initial tranche, Hiscox has amended its non-discretionary agreement with Peel Hunt LLP, which will act as principal and execute trades independently of the company, except in limited circumstances where Hiscox may terminate the mandate. The company will subsequently purchase its Ordinary Shares from Peel Hunt and intends to cancel all shares acquired under the programme, with the sole purpose of reducing its share capital.

The initial tranche, excluding expenses, is capped at $137.5 million. Hiscox also plans to initiate a second tranche in due course, with a further maximum consideration of up to $137.5 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.