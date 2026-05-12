HireQuest, Inc. Q1 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - HireQuest, Inc. (HQI) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.560 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $1.363 million, or $0.10 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 12.7% to $6.523 million from $7.472 million last year.

HireQuest, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.560 Mln. vs. $1.363 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.11 vs. $0.10 last year. -Revenue: $6.523 Mln vs. $7.472 Mln last year.

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