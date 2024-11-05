News & Insights

Hirakawa Hewtech Sees Strong Financial Growth in 2024

November 05, 2024 — 01:58 am EST

Hirakawa Hewtech Corp. (JP:5821) has released an update.

Hirakawa Hewtech Corp. reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the first half of 2024, with net sales rising by 12.3% to 16,020 million yen and a substantial 61.9% growth in operating profit. The company’s earnings per share also saw a notable increase to 71.60 yen, reflecting a strong recovery from the previous year. Hirakawa’s positive trajectory is promising for investors looking at its stock on the Tokyo exchange.

