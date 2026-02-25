Hippo Holdings Issues FY26 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Hippo Holdings Inc. (HIPO) said, for fiscal 2026, the company expects adjusted net income in a range of $45 - $55 million, and net written premium in a range of $500 - $540 million.

Rick McCathron, Hippo CEO, said: "Looking ahead to 2026, I am excited about Hippo's prospects for increased diversification, strong growth, and continued improvement in profitability. This progress reflects our team's efforts over the last several years, and is exemplified most recently by the relaunch of our homeowners business outside of builders with select partners. Together, these developments reinforce our confidence in achievement of our targets of over $2 billion of gross written premium and over $125 million of adjusted net income by the end of 2028."

For the fourth quarter, the company's bottom line came in at $6.0 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $44.2 million, or $1.71 per share, last year. Excluding items, Hippo reported adjusted earnings of $17.6 million or $0.67 per share for the period. Revenue rose 18.0% to $120.4 million from $102.0 million last year. Net written premium increased 23% to $97 million.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Hippo shares are down 0.35 percent to $28.75.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.