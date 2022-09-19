Markets
Hippo Holdings Approves 1-for-25 Reverse Stock Split

(RTTNews) - Hippo Holdings Inc. (HIPO), Monday announced it has unanimously approved a 1-for-25 reverse stock split of the company's common stock.

The company's common stock is expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the markets open on Friday, September 30, 2022, under the existing trading symbol "HIPO".

Upon the effectiveness of the reverse stock split, every 25 shares of the Company's issued and outstanding common stock will automatically be converted into one share of issued and outstanding common stock.

