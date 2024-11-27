News & Insights

Hino Motors to Transfer Non-Current Asset

November 27, 2024 — 01:57 am EST

Hino Motors (JP:7205) has released an update.

Hino Motors has announced plans to transfer a portion of its non-current assets, specifically a piece of land in Hino City, Tokyo, in a strategic move to optimize management resources and enhance asset efficiency. The details of the transfer, including the price and the transferee, are yet to be finalized. The company will update stakeholders on the financial impact once the outlook is determined.

