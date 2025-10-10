Hingham Institution For Savings Q3 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Hingham Institution For Savings (HIFS) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $17.29 million, or $7.85 per share. This compares with $5.84 million, or $2.66 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 35.8% to $11.76 million from $18.33 million last year.

Hingham Institution For Savings earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $17.29 Mln. vs. $5.84 Mln. last year. -EPS: $7.85 vs. $2.66 last year. -Revenue: $11.76 Mln vs. $18.33 Mln last year.

