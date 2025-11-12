Hinge Health Approves $250 Mln Share Repurchase Program

(RTTNews) - Hinge Health, Inc. (HNGE) on Wednesday announced that its board of directors has authorized a $250 million share repurchase program.

"During the first three quarters of 2025, we generated $108 million in cash from operations and $118 million in free cash flow1, reflecting the strength and scalability of our business model," said James Budge, CFO, Hinge Health.

"We maintain a robust balance sheet, with nearly $500 million in cash and investments as of the end of Q3 2025. Notably, substantially all of our IPO proceeds were used towards tax obligations for employee RSU settlement and a small secondary for pre-IPO investors. None was put to our balance sheet for long-term use."

