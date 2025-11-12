Markets
HNGE

Hinge Health Approves $250 Mln Share Repurchase Program

November 12, 2025 — 01:22 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Hinge Health, Inc. (HNGE) on Wednesday announced that its board of directors has authorized a $250 million share repurchase program.

"During the first three quarters of 2025, we generated $108 million in cash from operations and $118 million in free cash flow1, reflecting the strength and scalability of our business model," said James Budge, CFO, Hinge Health.

"We maintain a robust balance sheet, with nearly $500 million in cash and investments as of the end of Q3 2025. Notably, substantially all of our IPO proceeds were used towards tax obligations for employee RSU settlement and a small secondary for pre-IPO investors. None was put to our balance sheet for long-term use."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HNGE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.