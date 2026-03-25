HIMS vs. DOCS: Which Digital Health Stock Offers Better Upside Now?

Digital healthcare continues to evolve across both direct-to-consumer and professional-focused platforms, with Hims & Hers Health, Inc. HIMS and Doximity, Inc. DOCS representing two distinct approaches to technology-enabled care. HIMS operates a consumer-first digital health platform that connects individuals to licensed healthcare providers, enabling telehealth consultations, prescription fulfillment and access to personalized treatments across a range of conditions.

In contrast, DOCS positions itself as a physician-centric digital platform designed to support medical professionals through networking, clinical workflow tools and targeted solutions for healthcare industry participants. The two companies operate at different points within the healthcare ecosystem, reflecting contrasting models within the broader shift toward digitally enabled care delivery.

While HIMS focuses on delivering personalized health and wellness solutions directly to consumers through its integrated platform, including telehealth services, digital prescriptions and ongoing care management, DOCS primarily serves healthcare professionals by offering tools for collaboration, communication and workflow optimization, alongside solutions that enable pharmaceutical companies and health systems to engage with clinicians. As digital health adoption expands across both patient and provider channels, the contrast underscores two differentiated approaches to healthcare technology and raises the question of which model may offer greater long-term opportunity. Let’s take a closer look.

Stock Performance & Valuation: HIMS vs. DOCS

HIMS (down 37.3%) has outperformed DOCS (down 44.7%) over the past three months. In the past year, Hims & Hers stock has lost 35.5% compared with Doximity’s decline of 60.7%.



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Meanwhile, HIMS is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 1.7X, below its median of 2.6X over the past five years. DOCS’ forward P/S multiple sits at 6.5X, below its five-year median of 13.6X. While HIMS appears cheap when compared with the Medical sector average of 2.3X, DOCS seems to be expensive. Currently, Hims & Hers and Doximity stocks both have a Value Score of C.



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Factors Driving Hims & Hers Stock

Hims & Hers is benefiting from the continued scaling of its consumer-first digital health platform, which integrates telehealth, prescriptions and fulfillment into a seamless experience. This model has supported steady subscriber growth and higher engagement, while its subscription-based structure drives recurring revenues and enables deeper monetization through cross-selling of treatments across multiple specialties.

At the same time, HIMS is expanding beyond core offerings into a broader, more comprehensive care ecosystem. New categories such as hormone therapies, diagnostics, lab testing and early disease detection are positioning the platform closer to a proactive healthcare model rather than episodic treatment. This not only widens its addressable market but also strengthens long-term customer relationships as users engage across multiple health needs.

Growth is further supported by strategic partnerships and an aggressive international expansion strategy. Collaborations with pharmaceutical players are enhancing access to high-demand therapies, while acquisitions and market entries across regions are extending the company’s reach. Together, these initiatives are helping Hims & Hers scale its platform globally and reinforce its positioning as a leading digital health provider.

Factors Driving Doximity Stock

Doximity’s strong positioning is anchored by its highly scaled, physician-centric network, which has become deeply embedded in the U.S. healthcare ecosystem. With a large majority of physicians on its platform, the company benefits from powerful network effects that drive engagement and make it an essential tool for communication, collaboration and clinical workflows. This scale enhances its value proposition for both users and enterprise clients, creating a durable competitive moat.

DOCS’ multi-product monetization model is another key driver, spanning marketing, hiring and workflow solutions. Its ability to deliver targeted digital engagement for pharmaceutical companies and health systems, while simultaneously offering recruiting and productivity tools, enables diversified and recurring revenue streams. As customers expand usage across brands, service lines and modules, the platform continues to deepen its monetization without relying on a single revenue lever.

At the same time, continued innovation — particularly in AI-powered tools and clinical workflows — is strengthening user engagement and long-term growth potential. The integration of AI-driven solutions, along with strategic acquisitions that enhance clinical intelligence and datasets, is expanding the platform’s utility at the point of care. This not only improves physician productivity but also reinforces Doximity’s role as a mission-critical platform, supporting sustained growth alongside improving financial performance.

Comparing EPS Projections: HIMS vs. DOCS

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HIMS’ 2026 earnings per share (EPS) suggests a 5.7% decline from 2025.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DOCS’ fiscal 2026 EPS implies an improvement of 8.5% from fiscal 2025.



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Price Target: Hims & Hers vs. Doximity

Based on short-term price targets offered by 13 analysts, the average price target for Hims & Hers is $25.62, implying an increase of 20.1% from the last close.



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Based on short-term price targets offered by 22 analysts, the average price target for Doximity is $39.55, implying an increase of 62.5% from the last close.



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Choose HIMS Over DOCS Now

Both Hims & Hers and Doximity carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), reflecting a balanced near-term outlook. However, current market positioning suggests a divergence in how investors are pricing future growth and risk across the two models. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Hims & Hers appears to be trading at levels that reflect tempered expectations following recent underperformance. This reset may offer a more favorable entry point if the company continues to execute on its consumer-focused expansion strategy. Its subscription-led model, growing presence across new specialties and increasing investment in diagnostics and personalized care position it for steady long-term scaling, even as near-term earnings remain under pressure.

Doximity, on the other hand, continues to command a premium valuation, supported by its strong profitability, deep integration within physician workflows and diversified enterprise monetization model. Its expanding suite of AI-powered tools and high engagement across its network reinforce its positioning as a mission-critical platform for healthcare professionals. However, the higher valuation implies that much of this strength may already be reflected in the stock, making upside more dependent on continued execution and sustained growth momentum.

Overall, while Doximity remains fundamentally strong, Hims & Hers may offer relatively better upside at current levels for investors willing to navigate near-term volatility. As a result, Hims & Hers appears to be the more attractive choice at this stage.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.