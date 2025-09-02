HIMS' Personalized Wellness Platform Expands Preventive Care Access

The renowned health and wellness platform, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. HIMS, positions itself as a consumer-first health and wellness platform, designed to transform the way individuals access and manage their care. Launched in 2017, the company has built a digital ecosystem that connects patients to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling treatment for a broad range of conditions such as sexual health, dermatology, hair loss, mental health and weight management. HIMS’ model emphasizes personalized and accessible care, facilitated by proprietary algorithms, integrated electronic medical records and affiliated pharmacies. By combining telehealth consultations, digital prescriptions and subscription-based medication delivery, Hims & Hers aims to normalize conversations around wellness and reduce barriers to care.

Recent updates highlight the company’s strong commitment to expanding holistic health solutions. In second-quarter 2025, Hims & Hers reported serving over 2.4 million subscribers, with nearly 1.5 million receiving personalized treatment from its provider network. The company’s weight loss specialty illustrates its wellness orientation, where tailored plans — including GLP-1 treatments — produced average weight reductions of 10.3% over six months, coupled with unusually high adherence compared to industry benchmarks. These results are driven by three pillars — frequent provider interactions, customized treatment adjustments and supportive app-based tools, such as calorie counters and hydration trackers. By embedding technology into ongoing care, HIMS extends wellness beyond treatment to proactive lifestyle support.

Looking ahead, Hims & Hers is broadening into new health domains, including hormonal health and longevity, supported by acquisitions in lab testing and peptide manufacturing. This expansion aligns with its mission to address not only acute health issues but also promote preventive, personalized wellness at scale. Ultimately, HIMS envisions transitioning from a platform where consumers come to treat specific problems to one where they can proactively manage overall health and well-being.

MED & DOCS’ Health-Centric Platforms Enabling Sustainable Care Models

Medifast, Inc. MED promotes health and wellness through its OPTAVIA lifestyle program, combining scientifically developed products, clinically proven nutrition plans and support from over 27,000 coaches. With a focus on habit-based transformation, Medifast integrates access to GLP-1 medications via its collaboration with LifeMD and offers tailored solutions such as OPTAVIA ASCEND. Medifast’s model fosters personalized guidance, community engagement and evidence-based tools that empower customers to achieve lasting health improvements.

Doximity, Inc. DOCS orients its health and wellness strategy around empowering physicians with digital tools that improve productivity and patient care. With over 620,000 active providers using workflow features such as telehealth (Dialer), on-call scheduling and AI-powered documentation, Doximity reduces administrative burden and enhances clinical efficiency. Doximity’s physician-first design ensures seamless integration of knowledge and technology, supporting better outcomes and reinforcing its role as a trusted platform for modern healthcare delivery.

HIMS’ Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Hims & Hers have gained 75.1% year to date, outperforming the industry’s growth of 21.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

HIMS’ forward 12-month P/S of 3.6X is lower than the industry’s average of 5.7X, but is higher than its three-year median of 2.4X. It carries a Value Score of D.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HIMS’ 2025 earnings per share suggests a 122.2% improvement from 2024.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Hims & Hers stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

