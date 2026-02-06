Hims & Hers Strengthens Platform-Led Digital Healthcare Model

The renowned health and wellness platform, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. HIMS, operates as a digital healthcare platform built on proprietary technology that integrates care delivery, data and fulfillment into a single, consumer-facing ecosystem. Its platform connects users to licensed providers, personalized treatment plans and ongoing care management through owned websites and mobile applications. HIMS emphasizes that its technology improves with scale, as each interaction strengthens its data backbone, enabling more intelligent personalization, clinical decision-making and continuity of care across specialties.

Recent developments highlight how this proprietary platform is expanding beyond episodic treatment toward a more proactive, data-driven model. The launch of Labs introduced longitudinal biomarker tracking that feeds directly into provider-developed action plans, deepening personalization across conditions. Hims & Hers has also continued to invest in artificial intelligence (AI) and platform infrastructure to enhance diagnostics, treatment matching and care orchestration, reinforcing the role of software and data as core differentiators rather than support functions.

Strategic initiatives further underscore this platform-led approach. The acquisition of YourBio Health brings patented, pain-free blood sampling technology in-house, allowing tighter integration between diagnostics and digital care delivery. Combined with ongoing investments in technology leadership and AI capabilities, these moves position Hims & Hers as a healthcare platform where proprietary systems, data feedback loops and vertically integrated innovation work together to scale personalized care.

GDRX and DOCS Scaling Healthcare Through Proprietary Platforms

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. GDRX operates as a digital healthcare platform built on proprietary technology that connects consumers, pharmacies and manufacturers through integrated pricing and access solutions. GoodRx leverages its platform to power tools such as RxSmartSaver and Community Link, while expanding into condition-specific digital care. Recent launches in weight loss, erectile dysfunction and hair loss show how GoodRx uses its technology to combine pricing intelligence, virtual consultations and prescription fulfillment into a single, scalable healthcare experience.

Doximity, Inc. DOCS operates as a digital healthcare platform built on proprietary technology designed specifically for medical professionals. Doximity connects physicians through a verified network that integrates clinical news, workflow tools, telehealth and AI-powered solutions into daily practice. Recent developments, including the integration of Pathway’s AI clinical reference and the rapid adoption of DocsGPT and AI workflow tools, highlight how Doximity is using proprietary data, trusted content and software to deepen engagement and embed itself further into the clinical decision-making process.

HIMS’ Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Hims & Hers have lost 44.8% over the past year, underperforming the industry’s decline of 35.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

HIMS’ forward 12-month P/S of 1.9X is lower than the industry’s average of 3.7X and its three-year median of 2.6X. It carries a Value Score of C.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HIMS’ 2025 earnings per share suggests an 85.2% improvement from 2024.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Hims & Hers currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Doximity, Inc. (DOCS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.