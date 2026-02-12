Hims & Hers Strengthens Integrated Personalized Digital Care Platform

The renowned health and wellness platform, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. HIMS, is redefining healthcare delivery through a consumer-first, digital platform built around personalized, at-home care. The company generates the majority of its revenue through its online platform, where subscribers receive recurring shipments of treatments and services tailored to their needs. In the third quarter of 2025, subscribers grew to nearly 2.5 million, reflecting the continued scaling of a model centered on direct-to-consumer access, licensed provider oversight and recurring subscription relationships. The platform emphasizes personalization, with growing adoption of customized, multi-condition treatment plans supported by integrated provider networks and digital engagement tools.

Recent launches further expand this non-traditional care model. In men’s health, HIMS introduced a new testosterone category, including exclusive access to branded oral testosterone through a collaboration with Marius Pharmaceuticals, alongside compounded enclomiphene and combination therapies supported by at-home blood testing. On the women’s health side, Hims & Hers launched a menopause and perimenopause specialty, offering personalized treatment plans directed by licensed providers trained in life-stage care.

Most notably, Hims & Hers introduced Labs, a comprehensive whole-body diagnostic offering designed to provide proactive, data-driven health insights. By pairing biomarker testing with doctor-developed action plans and access to personalized treatments, the company is moving beyond reactive care toward a more preventive, connected healthcare experience delivered largely from home.

TDOC & MED Expanding Beyond Traditional Care Models

Teladoc Health, Inc. TDOC continues to expand non-traditional care delivery through its integrated virtual care ecosystem. Teladoc Health recently enhanced its 24/7 Care service, enabling providers to treat a broader range of conditions, access real-time prescription benefit data, engage specialists instantly and proactively address preventive care gaps. Through its AI-enabled Prism platform and Clarity monitoring solution, Teladoc Health is also extending virtual oversight into hospital settings, adding workplace safety capabilities that use video and audio analytics to support early intervention.

Medifast, Inc. MED delivers care through a coach-guided, direct-to-consumer model centered on its OPTAVIA lifestyle system. Medifast combines independent coaches, community support and scientifically developed products, with customers receiving products shipped directly to their homes. Through its collaboration with LifeMD, Medifast also provides eligible clients access to clinicians and GLP-1 medications when appropriate. With the introduction of Metabolic Synchronization, MED is expanding beyond weight loss to address metabolic health through structured, coach-supported programs grounded in clinical research.

HIMS’ Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Hims & Hers currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

