Hims & Hers Stock Pops 40%: Everything You Need to Know

Novo Nordisk is ending its lawsuit with Hims & Hers and the two have now become partners.

Ozempic and Wegovy will both be sold on the Hims & Hers platform at the same low price as other direct providers.

This could open up new avenues of growth with other pharmaceutical brands and the peptide market in 2026.

Earlier this year, Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) sued Hims & Hers (NYSE: HIMS), which investors thought was the end of the telehealth company.

Today, Novo not only dropped their lawsuit, they announced a partnership with Hims & Hers that will bring its branded products to the platform at a low price. Shares of Hims & Hers responded by jumping 40% and this may only be the start of the pop in shares as peptides and other treatments come to the Hims & Hers platform.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of March 9, 2026. The video was published on March 9, 2026.

