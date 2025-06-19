Hims & Hers Stock Jumps 85.1% in 3 Months: Is It a Buy Now?

Hims & Hers Health, Inc.’s HIMS investors have been experiencing some short-term gains from the stock lately despite its bumpy ride over recent months. The San Francisco, CA-based health and wellness platform’s stock gained 85.1% compared with the industry’s 16.8% rise in the same time frame. It has also outperformed the sector and S&P 500’s 9% decline and 5.6% rise, respectively.

A major development of HIMS this month has included its agreement to acquire ZAVA, a digital health platform in Europe. Two other notable developments in recent months include its announcement that eligible customers can now access six months of prescription-only Wegovy at a new, affordable price of $549 per month (in May) and a long-term collaboration with Novo Nordisk (in April).

However, HIMS’ lower Wholesale revenues in first-quarter 2025 were disappointing. The gross margin contracted due to rising product costs, which do not bode well for the stock.

HIMS Three Months Price Comparison



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Over the past three months, the stock’s performance has remained strong, outperforming its peers like Teladoc Health, Inc. TDOC and American Well Corporation AMWL, popularly known as Amwell. Teladoc Health and Amwell’s shares have plunged 13.7% and 13.3%, respectively, in the same time frame.

Despite several challenges within the health and wellness market, including workforce-related complications and health epidemics or pandemics, the estimates indicate that the company might be able to maintain the positive market momentum at present.

HIMS expects revenues for the second quarter of 2025 and the full year in the bands of $530 million to $550 million (reflecting an uptick of 68-74% year over year) and $2.3 billion to $2.4 billion (representing growth of 56-63% from 2024 levels), respectively. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues for the second quarter and the full year is currently pegged at $551.8 million and $2.34 billion, respectively, while the same for earnings per share is currently pegged at 17 cents and 73 cents.

Hims & Hers has a unique mix of a clinically-focused electronic medical record system, digital prescriptions and cloud pharmacy fulfillment, each with multiple growth drivers promising robust growth potential.

HIMS’ Strong Fundamentals Aid It

HIMS aims to provide a bundled offering of Novo Nordisk’s FDA-approved Wegovy on the Hims & Hers platform as the first step in the collaboration roadmap, pairing innovative treatments with a leading care platform to elevate the impact of obesity care for consumers. The company’s announcement that eligible customers will now have access to six months of prescription-only Wegovy at $549 per month, effective May 22, 2025, also highlights its aim of making proven obesity care and treatments more accessible, affordable and connected for Americans.

In May, Hims & Hers announced the pricing of its offering of $870 million convertible senior notes and the appointment of Mo Elshenawy as the company’s new Chief Technology Officer. HIMS intends to use the proceeds from the convertible senior notes offering to support its global expansion through organic growth and strategic acquisitions, while also fueling deeper investment in artificial intelligence (AI), diagnostics and personalized treatments to scale access and meet rising demand for high-quality, personalized care. The appointment of the new chief technology officer is expected to aid Hims & Hers in accelerating its vision to build the next-generation healthcare platform powered by AI that is designed to deliver deeply personalized, accessible care at scale.

Hims & Hers’ Focus on International Expansion

This month, HIMS announced its agreement to acquire ZAVA, marking a significant step toward its global expansion. The deal will likely expand the company’s footprint in the U.K. and will officially launch the company into Germany, France and Ireland, with more markets anticipated soon.

Hims & Hers is also planning to introduce a new, personalized dimension of digital health in Europe. Through this, the company aims to provide individuals with access to care tailored to their specific needs and goals across dermatology, weight loss, sexual health and mental health. To ensure a localized experience, this expansion is also expected to include access to British, German and French healthcare providers in local languages. Hims & Hers expects to share more about the offerings and their rollout in the coming months.

Hims & Hers had expanded into the U.K. in early 2021, and in June 2021, it completed the acquisition of U.K.-based Honest Health Limited, which is now Hims & Hers UK Limited (“HHL”). The acquisition of HHL has allowed Hims & Hers to expand its operations in the U.K. further.

Challenges Ahead for HIMS

In the first quarter of 2025, Hims & Hers’ gross margin contracted 886 basis points due to a surge in the cost of revenues. This poses a challenge for the company if it is unable to control its costs in the future.

Hims & Hers’ Stock Valuation

HIMS’ forward 12-month P/S of 5.3X is lower than the industry’s average of 6X but is higher than its five-year median of 2.6X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Teladoc Health and Amwell’s forward 12-month P/S currently stand at 0.5X and 0.4X, respectively, in the same time frame.

HIMS’ Estimate Movement

Estimates for Hims & Hers’ 2025 earnings have moved 17.7% north to 73 cents in the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Our Final Take on Hims & Hers

There is no denying that Hims & Hers is poised favorably in terms of core business strength, earnings prowess, robust financial footing and global opportunities. The Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company’s strong growth prospects make it a strong investment pick at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

For those exploring to make new additions to their portfolios, the valuation indicates superior performance expectations compared with its industry peers. It is still valued lower than the industry, which suggests potential room for growth if it can align more closely with overall market performance. The favorable Zacks Style Score with a Growth Score of A suggests continued uptrend potential for HIMS.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Well Corporation (AMWL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.