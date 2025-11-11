Hims & Hers Scales Technology-Enabled, Vertically Integrated Care

The renowned health and wellness platform, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. HIMS, operates an integrated, proprietary technology platform that manages the full journey from customer discovery to ongoing clinical management. The platform connects consumers to a distributed provider network, a proprietary electronic medical record, digital prescribing, and in-house mail-order pharmacies, enabling subscription-based care across categories such as sexual health, dermatology, mental health and weight management. In 2024, Hims & Hers acquired MedisourceRx, a licensed 503B compounding outsourcing facility that compounds products primarily for its customers, further strengthening its vertically integrated care delivery and fulfillment infrastructure and supporting efficient scaling of personalized treatments. This infrastructure underpins a series of recent launches and category expansions.

In weight management, Hims & Hers offers a digitally delivered GLP-1 program, including compounded and branded semaglutide, with app-based engagement and data-driven provider oversight. The same platform supports new hormone-health offerings — a men’s health category centered on low-testosterone care, including an exclusive planned launch of KYZATREX oral testosterone and customized combinations like enclomiphene with tadalafil, as well as a Hers menopause and perimenopause specialty built around tailored treatment plans and ongoing provider adjustments. Together, these initiatives illustrate how HIMS’ technology and vertically integrated operations enable rapid rollout of new, recurring care programs at scale.

TDOC & AMWL’s Enterprise Virtual Care Platforms

Teladoc Health, Inc.’s TDOC core platform is a highly scalable, integrated, API-driven virtual care system that connects patients, clinicians, devices and partner applications to deliver primary, chronic and mental health services globally. Teladoc Health uses this proprietary technology platform to orchestrate care across health plans, employers, hospitals and consumers at high visit volumes. Recently, Teladoc Health expanded its AI-enabled Clarity monitoring solution with a workplace-safety capability that analyzes care-site signals and supports rapid intervention in hospitals and health systems.

American Well Corporation’s AMWL, popularly known as Amwell, Converge platform is a cloud-based, enterprise software system that unifies virtual, automated and in-person care into a single configurable infrastructure for health plans, health systems and other clients. Amwell designed the Converge platform to be future-ready, scalable, secure and integrated with third-party healthcare software. Recently, Amwell’s technology helped the U.S. Defense Health Agency extend its Digital First program, enabling hybrid care for the Military Health System with connected, seamless in-person and virtual experiences.

HIMS’ Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Hims & Hers have gained 69.8% year to date, outperforming the industry’s growth of 19.2%.



HIMS’ forward 12-month P/S of 3.4X is lower than the industry’s average of 5.5X, but is higher than its three-year median of 2.5X. It carries a Value Score of D.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HIMS’ 2025 earnings per share suggests an 81.5% improvement from 2024.



Hims & Hers currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

