Hims & Hers Redefines Virtual Care With Integrated Tech Platforms

The renowned health and wellness platform, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. HIMS, has strategically prioritized the integration of technology platforms to scale personalized healthcare delivery. A critical milestone was its acquisition of ZAVA, a European digital health provider, which is enabling Hims & Hers to enhance cross-border platform integration. This deal not only expands geographic reach, but also consolidates a shared model of 24/7 virtual care, centralized pharmacy fulfillment and robust electronic medical record (EMR) systems. With ZAVA’s infrastructure, which supported 2.3 million consultations across four European countries in 2024, Hims & Hers is accelerating its scalable tech-driven approach in new markets such as Canada, where it plans to pair generic semaglutide availability with tech-enabled, clinician-backed obesity treatment.

Additionally, HIMS is investing heavily in personalization technologies to strengthen its platform's intelligence. This includes upgrades to pharmacy infrastructure and lab testing integrations aimed at tailoring treatments with greater clinical accuracy. Hims & Hers' platform combines a cloud-enabled pharmacy, proprietary medical records system and personalized treatment logic, which collectively underpin its digital front door to care. The expansion into Canada, synchronized with semaglutide’s market debut, demonstrates how Hims & Hers uses tech integration to time strategic entries, offering cost-effective treatment with clinical oversight, via a unified platform experience.

These efforts reflect a broader shift from addressing single health concerns to enabling proactive health management via a fully integrated, tech-powered ecosystem. HIMS’ ongoing investment in digital capabilities positions it to not only scale efficiently, but also deepen customer lifetime value through high-touch, personalized healthcare delivery.

TEM & MED’s Technology-Driven Care Models

Tempus AI, Inc. TEM integrates technology platforms by combining multimodal patient data — clinical, genomic and imaging — within its AI-powered operating system. Tempus AI's tools, like Tempus Next for care pathway intelligence and ECG-Low EF for cardiovascular risk detection, seamlessly plug into EMRs to surface guideline-based insights. Tempus AI further extended its platform via a collaboration with Personalis, enabling ultra-sensitive recurrence detection in four major cancer types.

Medifast, Inc. MED integrates technology platforms through a partnership with LifeMD to expand digital access to clinicians for GLP-1 medication support. MED’s OPTAVIA program unifies digital tools, behavioral coaching and personalized nutrition plans into a cohesive health transformation ecosystem. Medifast uses this platform-driven approach to customize solutions for medication and non-medication users, reinforcing Medifast’s ability to scale personalized weight loss and wellness journeys across diverse consumer needs.

HIMS’ Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Hims & Hers have gained 111.4% year to date, outperforming the industry’s growth of 17.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

HIMS’ forward 12-month P/S of 4.3X is lower than the industry’s average of 5.5X, but is higher than its three-year median of 2.3X. It carries a Value Score of D.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HIMS’ 2025 earnings per share suggests a 151.9% improvement from 2024.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Hims & Hers stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MEDIFAST INC (MED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tempus AI, Inc. (TEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.