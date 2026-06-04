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Hims & Hers Names Anant Vinjamoori CMO Of Hims Brand

June 04, 2026 — 09:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS), a health and wellness platform, on Thursday announced the appointment of Anant Vinjamoori as Chief Medical Officer of its Hims brand.

Vinjamoori will provide clinical guidance for the Hims brand across sexual health, hormone health, dermatology, weight loss, mental health, and emerging areas including longevity medicine and peptide therapy.

Vinjamoori brings more than a decade of clinical and executive experience in internal medicine, primary care, and longevity medicine.

Previously, Vinjamoori held leadership roles at Virta Health and Modern Age and founded Next Generation Medicine.

Vinjamoori will join the company's medical leadership team led by Global Chief Medical Officer Pat Carroll.

In the pre-market trading, Hims & Hers Health is 2% lesser at $26.97 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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