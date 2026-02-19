Hims & Hers HUGE Acquisition News!

Key Points

Eucalyptus will add $450 million in annual revenue growing at a triple digit rate to Hims & Hers.

The risk is in using the $1 billion in cash on the balance sheet to buy more growth.

Management isn't shying away from the risks currently facing the business.

Hims & Hers (NYSE: HIMS) announced the $1.15 billion acquisition of Australian telehealth company Eucalyptus, which will add $450 million in annualized revenue to the company. This isn't a company shying away from recent legal action, it's scaling internationally as fast as possible. In this video, I go through the upside from this acquisition as well as the downside of using most of the cash on the balance sheet, which was once a backstop for investors.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Feb. 19, 2026. The video was published on Feb. 19, 2026.

