Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Q4 Profit Drops

(RTTNews) - Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) released earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $20.60 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $26.02 million, or $0.11 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 28.4% to $617.81 million from $481.13 million last year.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $20.60 Mln. vs. $26.02 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.08 vs. $0.11 last year. -Revenue: $617.81 Mln vs. $481.13 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 600 M To $ 625 M

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.