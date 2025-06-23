Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) closed at $41.98, marking a -34.63% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.96%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.89%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.94%.

The company's stock has climbed by 17.13% in the past month, exceeding the Medical sector's loss of 0.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.5%.

The upcoming earnings release of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.17 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 183.33%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $551.84 million, showing a 74.83% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.73 per share and revenue of $2.34 billion, indicating changes of +170.37% and +58.48%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.59% higher. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 88.32 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 32.25.

It is also worth noting that HIMS currently has a PEG ratio of 2.42. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Medical Info Systems stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.94 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, positioning it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

