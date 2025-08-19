Hims & Hers Fuels Growth via Market Expansion and New Care Verticals

The renowned health and wellness platform, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. HIMS, is building its market opportunity around democratizing access to personalized healthcare, particularly in areas that have historically been underserved. By the second quarter of 2025, the platform had grown to 2.4 million subscribers supported by nearly 1,500 licensed providers. Its weight loss specialty, anchored in GLP-1 treatments, highlights the strength of its model, delivering retention rates above industry averages thanks to continuous provider engagement and integrated digital support.

Hims & Hers is preparing to expand further into hormonal health with offerings that target menopause and low testosterone, conditions representing a large U.S. market opportunity. Integrated lab testing and a broader shift toward longevity and preventive care are expected to increase patient lifetime value while positioning it as more than just a treatment provider. Instead, HIMS aims to play a role in long-term health optimization and proactive care.

International expansion is another powerful growth driver. The acquisition of ZAVA extends Hims & Hers’ footprint across the U.K., Germany, France and Ireland, granting immediate access to more than 1.3 million existing patients and strengthening its position as a global digital health leader. Planned entry into Canada in 2026, aligned with the introduction of generic semaglutide, will likely make weight loss treatments significantly more affordable and accessible for a population where obesity rates remain high. Together, vertical integration, entry into new therapeutic categories and global expansion underscore Hims & Hers’ capacity to sustain momentum and capture long-term market share.

LFMD & AMWL’s Market Opportunities and Growth Drivers

LifeMD, Inc.’s LFMD market opportunity centers on scaling a vertically integrated, subscription telehealth platform across primary care and lifestyle conditions. LFMD is adding commercial insurance and Medicare coverage pathways, expanding reach and conversion. Growth drivers include LifeMD’s owned pharmacy with planned non-sterile compounding, enabling cost and fulfillment control, a GLP-1 weight-management program with tens of thousands of subscribers and B2B partnerships for at-home labs and remote monitoring (Ash Wellness, Withings) that deepen personalization and retention. LifeMD’s telehealth revenues grew 29.7% year over year in second-quarter 2025, underscoring sustained demand.

American Well Corporation’s AMWL, popularly known as Amwell, market opportunity is tied to enterprise, payer and government modernization of care. Amwell’s platform powers the Military Health System’s virtual visits worldwide, replacing MHS Video Connect. This change has nearly tripled virtual visit volumes. A one-year extension sustains this presence across about 9.6 million beneficiaries. Amwell’s growth drivers include increasing subscription software mix, new wins like Florida Blue and AI-enabled efficiency as it targets positive operating cash flow in 2026. Amwell continues positioning as a unified, tech-enabled care platform for large systems.

HIMS’ Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Hims & Hers have gained 86.5% year to date, outperforming the industry’s growth of 23.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

HIMS’ forward 12-month P/S of 3.8X is lower than the industry’s average of 5.8X, but is higher than its three-year median of 2.4X. It carries a Value Score of D.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HIMS’ 2025 earnings per share suggests a 137% improvement from 2024.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Hims & Hers stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

