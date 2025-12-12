Hims & Hers Expands Weight-Management Program to the United Kingdom

Hims & Hers HIMS recently announced that it is expanding access to its comprehensive Weight Loss Program to customers in the United Kingdom. The company is launching its Hers platform to provide access to this holistic weight management care to eligible women across the country.

Hims & Hers’ weight-loss programs in the United States have been one of the main growth engines in 2025, driving rapid subscriber and revenue expansion, with strong clinical outcomes and solid adherence metrics. Following the strong success of its weight-loss program in the United States, the company has been focusing on expanding internationally. The company has already launched its offerings in Canada earlier this year. Meanwhile, it acquired European telehealth platform Zava this year, gaining access to markets in Germany, France and Ireland.

Likely Share Price Movement

Shares of HIMS have lost 0.2% since the announcement on Dec. 10. However, the company’s shares have gained 56.4% so far this year compared with the industry’s growth of 8.1%. The S&P 500 Index is up 19.5% in the same time period.



The international expansion of Hims & Hers looks promising as it expands its offering to other lucrative markets beyond the United States amid growing demand for access to personalized care. The expansion of HIMS in the United Kingdom is part of the company’s international expansion plans, which are likely to boost the company’s targeted patient population significantly. Per the press release, 64% of adults in the United Kingdom are either overweight or living with obesity.

More on the News

Although there is a significant number of overweight or obese people in the United Kingdom, access to the latest obesity treatments, GLP-1 drugs, remains challenging in both the NHS and the private sector amid surging demand and escalating costs. The launch of the Hers platform is expected to remove the barrier to care by providing seamless access to its comprehensive, doctor-designed Weight Loss Program to eligible British women and men.

Hims & Hers’ platform will allow eligible customers access to transparent pricing and personalized weight management programs following a thorough, clinically robust intake assessment conducted by GMC-registered doctors. Licensed clinicians will guide customers with appropriate treatment decisions after assessing an individual’s medical history, suitability, and contraindications. The personalized programs may include branded GLP-1 options, such as Mounjaro or Wegovy, and the oral non-prescription treatment option, Orlos.

Apart from treatment options, the company’s platform will also provide access to comprehensive support, including 24/7 care team access and content to help improve nutrition, movement, and sleep-based habits.

The company stated that its doctor-designed treatment plans will complement the NHS by providing accessible, evidence-based, and sustainable long-term weight management care to eligible customers.

HIMS’ Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Hims & Hers currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Medpace Holdings MEDP, Intuitive Surgical ISRG and Boston Scientific BSX.

Medpace, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported third-quarter 2025 earnings per share (EPS) of $3.86, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.29%. Revenues of $659.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.04%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy)stocks here.

MEDP has an estimated earnings growth rate of 18% for 2025 compared with the industry’s 15.5% growth. The company beat on earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 14.28%.

Intuitive Surgical, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, posted third-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $2.40, which exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.6%. Revenues of $2.51 billion topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.9%.

ISRG has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 15.7% compared with the industry’s 12.9% growth. The company’s earnings outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.34%.

Boston Scientific, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of 75 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.6%. Revenues of $5.07 billion outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.9%.

BSX has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 16.4% compared with the industry’s 13.2% growth. The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 7.36%.

