Hims & Hers Expands Subscription-Led Care as Platform Engagement Grows

The renowned health and wellness platform, Hims & Hers Health, Inc.’s HIMS business model is fundamentally anchored in recurring and ongoing customer engagement, with subscriptions forming the core of its revenue structure. The majority of online revenue is generated through customers who agree to automatic, recurring billing for products and services delivered at defined intervals, rather than one-time purchases. This structure allows HIMS to maintain continuous interaction with subscribers, supported by regular provider touchpoints, medication refills and digital engagement through its platform. Subscriber growth to 2.5 million in the third quarter of 2025 underscores the scale of this recurring model and its importance to overall performance.

Recent launches and platform expansions further reinforce this long-term engagement strategy. The introduction of new specialties such as menopause and perimenopause care, expanded hormone health offerings and comprehensive lab testing is designed to keep customers engaged across multiple life stages and conditions. These offerings rely on ongoing monitoring, follow-up care and treatment adjustments, encouraging sustained platform usage rather than episodic interactions. Weight loss programs and hormone therapies similarly emphasize continuous clinical guidance and progress tracking over extended periods.

International expansion and investments in diagnostics and personalized care also deepen engagement by broadening the range of needs addressed within a single platform. Collectively, these developments position Hims & Hers as a long-term health partner, increasing retention and lifetime value through recurring, relationship-driven care.

AMWL & MED’s Evolving Platforms Driving Long-Term Engagement

American Well Corporation AMWL, popularly known as Amwell, emphasizes recurring customer engagement through long-term enterprise relationships anchored in subscription-based platform usage. Amwell generates a significant portion of revenue from recurring subscription contracts, complemented by ongoing visit volume through Amwell Medical Group. AMWL’s continued extension of its Digital First contract with the U.S. Defense Health Agency highlights sustained, repeat utilization of its platform across millions of beneficiaries. Amwell further reinforces recurring engagement by integrating its technology deeply into client workflows, driving repeat virtual visits, longitudinal care delivery and continuous platform adoption rather than episodic use.

Medifast, Inc. MED centers its recurring engagement model on long-term, coach-guided client relationships supported by repeat product consumption and structured programs. Medifast relies on sustained interaction between clients and independent OPTAVIA coaches, encouraging ongoing participation rather than short-term weight loss. MED recently introduced Metabolic Synchronization, expanding its programs toward long-term metabolic health and reinforcing continuous engagement across the health journey. Medifast further strengthened retention through initiatives such as Premier+ pricing and auto-ship, positioning Medifast as an ongoing lifestyle partner rather than a one-time solution.

HIMS’ Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Hims & Hers have gained 24.5% over the past year, outperforming the industry’s decline of 0.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

HIMS’ forward 12-month P/S of 2.9X is lower than the industry’s average of 4.7X, but is higher than its three-year median of 2.6X. It carries a Value Score of C.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HIMS’ 2025 earnings per share suggests a 77.8% improvement from 2024.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Hims & Hers currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MEDIFAST INC (MED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Well Corporation (AMWL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.