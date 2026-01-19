Hims & Hers Expands Platform-Led Access to Digital Healthcare

The renowned health and wellness platform, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. HIMS, built its growth strategy around a highly scalable, software-driven platform that becomes more powerful as usage expands. The company’s digital infrastructure connects consumers, licensed providers, fulfillment and diagnostics into a single system, allowing each interaction to improve personalization and efficiency. Management emphasizes that scale does not simply add volume; it strengthens data feedback loops that refine treatment recommendations, improve retention and support a growing mix of multi-condition and proactive care. This platform-centric approach has supported rapid subscriber growth while maintaining operating leverage, as technology and development investments increasingly translate into broader reach and deeper engagement.

Recent launches underscore how software and data enable expansion across new categories without rebuilding the core operating model. Weight loss, alongside low testosterone, menopause and perimenopause, and upcoming whole-body lab testing, is delivered through a unified digital workflow that combines at-home testing, ongoing provider support, and data-driven personalization. The planned rollout of comprehensive lab testing and the longevity specialty further extends this model, positioning data as the entry point for proactive and preventive health management rather than episodic treatment.

At the same time, Hims & Hers is reinforcing its platform with targeted investments in AI, data pipelines and vertically integrated infrastructure. Capital raised in 2025 is earmarked to deepen these capabilities, while international expansion into Europe and Canada leverages the same software backbone. Together, these developments highlight a strategy where scalable technology and data — not physical footprint — remain the primary engines of growth.

TDOC & AMWL’s Platform-Led Scaling of Virtual Care

Teladoc Health, Inc. TDOC continues to emphasize scalability by anchoring growth in software, data integration and platform breadth. Teladoc Health positions its Prism care delivery platform as the backbone that unifies clinical workflows, real-time data and provider collaboration at scale. Recent enhancements to TDOC’s 24/7 Care expand the range of treatable conditions while leveraging integrated claims and health data to drive preventive action. Teladoc Health is further extending this model through AI-enabled Clarity monitoring, reinforcing how data-driven infrastructure supports scalable, system-wide virtual care.

American Well Corporation AMWL, popularly known as Amwell, centers its scalability strategy on the Amwell Converge platform, designed as a single, cloud-based operating system for hybrid care. Amwell enables clients to activate new use cases — ranging from virtual nursing to automated care — on the same data architecture without incremental complexity. AMWL’s continued rollout of Converge across large enterprises, including its expanded work with the U.S. Defense Health Agency, highlights how Amwell scales efficiently through standardized software, embedded analytics, and an increasingly AI-powered platform that grows alongside client demand.

HIMS’ Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Hims & Hers have gained 12.7% over the past year, outperforming the industry’s decline of 2.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

HIMS’ forward 12-month P/S of 2.6X is lower than the industry’s average of 4.7X and its three-year median of 2.7X. It carries a Value Score of C.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HIMS’ 2025 earnings per share suggests a 77.8% improvement from 2024.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Hims & Hers currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Well Corporation (AMWL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.