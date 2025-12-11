Hims & Hers Expands Its Technology-Driven Personalized Virtual Care

The renowned health and wellness platform, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. HIMS, operates as a deeply technology-driven digital health platform, using software, data and virtual clinical workflows to deliver personalized care at scale. Its model centers on providing consumers with seamless access to treatment across conditions, supported by digital consultations, personalized prescriptions and vertically integrated fulfillment. HIMS continues to enhance the platform’s intelligence and adaptability through investments in diagnostics, automation and expanded clinical capabilities, enabling more proactive and tailored care experiences.

Recent launches further strengthen this technology-enabled foundation. The introduction of Labs, a holistic testing experience, brings data-driven insights directly into the platform, allowing customers to monitor biomarkers and receive doctor-developed action plans. Hims & Hers also expanded into new therapeutic areas, including menopause and perimenopause care, delivering personalized hormonal treatments guided by trained providers. In men’s health, the company unveiled a new category with exclusive access to branded oral testosterone, alongside personalized enclomiphene-based treatments and integrated at-home testing workflows.

The platform’s reach is also widening geographically and technologically. The acquisition of Livewell marks Hims & Hers’ official entry into Canada, positioning the company to bring personalized digital care to a broader audience and support the launch of its weight-loss program in the region. Additionally, the acquisition of YourBio Health integrates virtually painless blood-sampling technology into the platform, enabling more convenient diagnostics and fueling future proactive health offerings.

TDOC & DOCS' Technology-Driven Digital Health Platforms

Teladoc Health, Inc. TDOC operates a technology-driven digital health platform that integrates virtual care, AI and monitoring tools across hospitals, health systems and consumers. Teladoc Health continues to expand its platform’s capabilities, most recently adding an AI-enabled workplace-safety module to its Clarity monitoring solution, enhancing real-time threat detection and intervention workflows. TDOC positions this innovation alongside its broader virtual-care ecosystem, reinforcing Teladoc Health’s strategy of unifying clinical services, intelligent software, and connected devices to improve care delivery.

Doximity, Inc. DOCS advances its technology-driven clinician platform through AI-powered workflow, telehealth and clinical-reference tools built to streamline medical practice. Doximity recently reported record utilization of its AI suite, with strong growth in Doximity Scribe and DoxGPT as physicians increasingly integrate these tools into documentation and clinical reference workflows. Doximity deepened its AI capabilities through the acquisition of Pathway, adding a physician-built dataset and advanced clinical-reference models directly into the platform.

HIMS’ Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Hims & Hers have gained 56.7% year to date, outperforming the industry’s growth of 8.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

HIMS’ forward 12-month P/S of 3.2X is lower than the industry’s average of 4.9X, but is higher than its three-year median of 2.6X. It carries a Value Score of C.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HIMS’ 2025 earnings per share suggests a 77.8% improvement from 2024.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Hims & Hers currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Doximity, Inc. (DOCS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

