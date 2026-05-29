Hims & Hers Expands Integrated Health Access via Platform Expansion

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. HIMS continues to strengthen its position as a vertically integrated virtual-care platform by combining technology, provider networks, pharmacy infrastructure and recurring patient relationships into a unified healthcare ecosystem. Through its digital-first platform, the company enables consumers to access telehealth consultations, ongoing clinical support, prescription therapies and wellness products across a growing range of health categories. HIMS’ affiliated medical groups and healthcare providers deliver care through the platform, while integrated operational capabilities help support continuity of care and long-term patient engagement.

The company’s business model is increasingly centered on recurring relationships, with subscription-based offerings driving patient retention and providing ongoing access to treatments and provider support. Hims & Hers has also continued to expand its vertically integrated infrastructure, investing in wholly owned pharmacies, laboratory testing facilities and manufacturing capabilities to enhance fulfillment efficiency, quality control and speed to market.

Recent developments further highlight this strategy. In March, HIMS launched a membership program for its weight-loss offerings that provides eligible customers access to weight-loss medications and unlimited support from its provider network. The company is also pursuing international expansion, including its planned acquisition of Eucalyptus, a digital health platform operating across multiple international markets, to broaden access to personalized virtual care.

TDOC & LFMD Advancing Integrated Virtual Care Platforms

Teladoc Health, Inc. TDOC operates a vertically integrated virtual-care platform that combines proprietary technology, a large provider network, chronic-care and mental-health services and long-term patient relationships to deliver coordinated healthcare at scale. Teladoc Health leverages its Prism care delivery platform and AI-powered Pulse intelligence engine to enhance care delivery, risk stratification and clinical workflows, while TDOC’s integrated model supports ongoing engagement across urgent, chronic and behavioral health needs. Recent initiatives include the enhanced 24/7 Care service launched in January and the recent expansion of Teladoc Health’s services through Walmart’s Better Care Services platform, further broadening access to virtual care and prescriptions.

LifeMD, Inc. LFMD is a vertically integrated virtual-care company that combines a proprietary technology platform, a 50-state affiliated provider network, pharmacy infrastructure and AI-enabled operational systems to deliver longitudinal healthcare services and prescriptions at scale. LFMD generates the vast majority of its revenue from recurring subscriptions, supporting ongoing patient relationships across primary care, weight management, women’s health and behavioral health. It is increasingly embedding AI into clinical workflows and care delivery, while recent launches include Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy subscription program and Eli Lilly’s Foundayo oral GLP-1 offering through the LifeMD platform, further expanding access to ongoing, clinically supported treatment.

HIMS’ Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Hims & Hers have lost 21.9% year to date compared with the industry’s decline of 20.5%.



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HIMS’ forward 12-month P/S of 1.8X is lower than the industry’s average of 3.4X and its five-year median of 2.6X. It has a Value Score of D.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HIMS’ 2026 earnings per share suggests a 149.1% plunge compared with 2025.



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Hims & Hers currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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