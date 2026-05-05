Hims & Hers Expands DTC Platform to Broaden Access to Personal Care

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. HIMS has built its business around a digital, direct-to-consumer (DTC) platform that reimagines how patients access healthcare. At its core, the company enables customers to discover, consult, receive prescriptions and fulfill treatments entirely through its websites and mobile applications, creating a seamless, end-to-end experience. This integrated model connects users directly with licensed providers, digital prescriptions and pharmacy fulfillment, while also supporting ongoing care through personalized treatment plans and recurring subscriptions. By shifting routine healthcare interactions to a technology-driven environment, the platform removes traditional barriers such as stigma, cost and accessibility, making care more convenient and scalable.

Recent developments reinforce this platform-first, consumer-centric approach. HIMS has expanded access to FDA-approved GLP-1 medications through collaborations that simplify availability and pricing for eligible users, further embedding treatment access within its ecosystem. At the same time, new initiatives like Hims & Hers Benefits extend value beyond core treatments by offering subscribers integrated access to partner services and wellness innovations in a single digital hub.

This model is also scaling globally through acquisitions and market entries. The integration of digital health platforms like ZAVA and planned expansion into Canada — paired with localized offerings delivered through the same platform infrastructure — demonstrates how Hims & Hers is replicating its DTC model across geographies while maintaining a consistent, personalized user experience.

Hims & Hers is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 11, after the closing bell.

LFMD and MED Driving Growth via DTC Platforms

LifeMD, Inc. LFMD operates a vertically integrated, DTC telehealth platform that connects patients with providers, prescriptions, diagnostics and pharmacy fulfillment within a unified digital ecosystem. LifeMD’s subscription-based model enables continuous, longitudinal care while driving recurring engagement across a wide range of conditions. LFMD has recently expanded its platform with launches such as the Wegovy telehealth subscription program and the addition of Foundayo, allowing LifeMD to integrate new therapies directly into its care journey while improving patient access, affordability and adherence.

Medifast, Inc. MED utilizes a DTC, coach-led platform where independent coaches acquire, support and retain clients through digital channels, social media and community engagement. Medifast combines scientifically developed products, personalized plans and behavioral coaching into a cohesive ecosystem, with products shipped directly to clients, enabling a scalable model. MED continues to enhance this platform through initiatives like the Premier+ auto-ship program and upcoming 2026 product innovations, strengthening Medifast’s ability to improve client retention, expand reach and support long-term engagement in metabolic health.

HIMS’ Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Hims & Hers have lost 16% year to date compared with the industry’s decline of 19.3%.



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HIMS’ forward 12-month P/S of 2.1X is lower than the industry’s average of 3.5X and its five-year median of 2.6X. It has a Value Score of C.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HIMS’ 2026 earnings per share suggests a 5.7% improvement compared with 2025.



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Hims & Hers currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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MEDIFAST INC (MED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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