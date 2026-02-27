Hims & Hers Expands Digital Health and Global Platform Strategy

The renowned health and wellness platform, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. HIMS, built its business around a consumer-first, digitally native healthcare platform that delivers personalized care across a growing range of conditions through telehealth, online pharmacy fulfillment and subscription-based services. The company’s model integrates licensed providers, proprietary technology and cloud pharmacy infrastructure to support recurring treatment for chronic conditions such as sexual health, hormone health, weight loss, dermatology and mental health. This foundation continues to scale, underscoring HIMS’ operating leverage and cross-specialty synergies inherent in a digitally integrated, subscription-driven healthcare platform expanding across multiple geographies.

In recent months, Hims & Hers has accelerated its push into more proactive and preventative care. The launch of Labs introduced a holistic, data-driven testing experience that helps customers track key biomarkers over time and access doctor-developed action plans. Building on that vision, the company introduced a multi-cancer early detection test in collaboration with GRAIL, expanding access to innovative screening technology capable of identifying signals across more than 50 cancer types. At the same time, it broadened specialty care with new menopause and perimenopause offerings on the Hers platform and launched a new men’s health category featuring exclusive oral testosterone treatments.

International expansion has also become a central growth pillar. HIMS officially entered Canada following the acquisition of Livewell, which brought its comprehensive weight loss programme to the U.K., and announced an agreement to acquire Eucalyptus to deepen its presence in Europe while expanding into Australia and Japan. Together, these initiatives reinforce Hims & Hers’ strategy of scaling a global, technology-enabled consumer health platform centered on accessible, personalized and preventative care.

GDRX and LFMD Scaling Digital Access to Care

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. GDRX continues to position itself as a consumer-centric affordability layer across the prescription ecosystem, combining price transparency, pharmacy integration and manufacturer partnerships. GoodRx recently expanded its RxSmartSaver program to Giant Eagle pharmacies, enabling instant brand-drug savings at the counter through a seamless QR-based experience. At the same time, GDRX strengthened its role in direct-to-consumer pricing by powering discounted cash prices for leading brands on TrumpRx and by offering Novo Nordisk’s newly approved Wegovy pill at accessible cash pricing nationwide. Through these initiatives, GoodRx is deepening its integration with manufacturers and pharmacies while reinforcing GDRX’s platform as a scalable, digital access point for affordable care.

LifeMD, Inc. LFMD is sharpening its focus as a vertically integrated virtual care and pharmacy platform, embedding branded therapies within a comprehensive telehealth experience. LifeMD expanded its collaboration with Novo Nordisk to offer the newly approved oral Wegovy pill through its end-to-end platform, broadening access to FDA-approved GLP-1 therapies at competitive cash-pay pricing. Earlier, LFMD introduced a bundled self-pay offering for Wegovy, combining medication and clinical support into a single program. Following the divestiture of WorkSimpli, LifeMD repositioned itself as a pure-play virtual care and pharmacy company, underscoring LFMD’s strategy of delivering integrated, technology-enabled and accessible chronic care solutions.

HIMS’ Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Hims & Hers have lost 65.4% over the past year, underperforming the industry’s decline of 29.1%.



HIMS’ forward 12-month P/S of 1.3X is lower than the industry’s average of 3.8X and its five-year median of 2.7X. It carries a Value Score of B.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HIMS’ 2026 earnings per share suggests a flat performance compared with 2025.



Hims & Hers currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

