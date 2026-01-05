Hims & Hers Expands Data-Driven, AI-Enabled Care and Personalization

The renowned health and wellness platform, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. HIMS, positions data and AI as central to building a more personalized, scalable healthcare experience, where every customer interaction strengthens the platform. Management emphasizes that increasing scale creates a data feedback loop that helps measure outcomes, improve care pathways and refine product and treatment recommendations over time. This data-driven approach supports tailored provider guidance, ongoing clinical monitoring and digital tools that track customer progress — particularly in fast-growing categories like weight loss, where HIMS has expanded offerings to include microdosing options and more individualized regimens designed around customer needs.

Recent launches and developments further reinforce this strategy. Hims & Hers introduced Labs, an in-depth testing experience that enables customers to track key biomarkers over time and connect results to doctor-developed action plans, strengthening personalization and clinical decision-making. Leadership also outlined continued investment in AI and analytics infrastructure, including improving MedMatch’s intelligent routing capabilities and expanding HIMS’ ability to enhance diagnosis and personalization through AI-enabled workflows, supported by strengthened technology leadership. Alongside these initiatives, management reiterated that building richer longitudinal data sets across the customer journey supports better matching, more precise recommendations, and higher-quality care delivery at scale.

TEM & DOCS’ AI-Driven Platforms Advancing Clinical Care

Tempus AI, Inc. TEM builds its business around turning multimodal healthcare data into actionable, AI-driven insights, positioning the company as a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence. Tempus AI combines laboratory test results with broader datasets to support physicians, researchers, payers and biopharma partners, with data licensing and AI-enabled diagnostics as major value drivers. Recently, Tempus AI strengthened this strategy by acquiring Paige to expand its digital pathology dataset and technical AI capabilities, while TEM also received FDA 510(k) clearance for its RNA-based xR IVD, widening the platform’s diagnostic and drug-development utility.

Doximity, Inc. DOCS builds its platform around a growing data engine that powers personalization, targeting and AI-driven clinical utility, positioning the company as a physician-first company where analytics strengthens every workflow. Doximity uses AI and machine learning to curate personalized newsfeeds, optimize marketing programs and support hiring through targeted matching, while also embedding AI into clinical tools such as Doximity GPT and other AI-powered workflow capabilities. Recently, DOCS integrated Pathway’s medical dataset and AI models into DoxGPT and expanded its AI scribe, with Doximity reporting that AI Scribe and DoxGPT users grew more than 50% sequentially, reinforcing Doximity’s data-led value creation across its ecosystem.

HIMS’ Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Hims & Hers have gained 24.2% over the past year, outperforming the industry’s decline of 5.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

HIMS’ forward 12-month P/S of 2.8X is lower than the industry’s average of 4.6X, but is higher than its three-year median of 2.6X. It carries a Value Score of C.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HIMS’ 2025 earnings per share suggests a 77.8% improvement from 2024.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Hims & Hers currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

