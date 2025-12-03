Hims & Hers Expands Care Scope as Prescription Platforms Evolve

The renowned health and wellness platform, Hims & Hers Health, Inc.’s HIMS, business model links virtual consultations directly to prescription access and home delivery. Customers meet with independent licensed providers through affiliated medical groups, and when medication is deemed appropriate, prescriptions are routed into a fulfillment network that includes in-house pharmacies, a 503B outsourcing facility and partner pharmacies. This setup supports both FDA-approved products and certain compounded offerings, so the telehealth visit and the medication shipment operate as one integrated care pathway.

Recent developments show HIMS’ integrated telehealth-and-prescription fulfillment model expanding while navigating tighter regulation. Access to weight-loss products now includes GLP-1 options that began with compounded injectable semaglutide and later added branded injectable semaglutide, but the FDA’s February 2025 resolution of the semaglutide shortage has constrained compounded supply and pushed fulfillment toward 503A pharmacies. Hims & Hers also completed acquisitions of a peptide manufacturing facility and a laboratory business, aimed at strengthening medication supply and diagnostics that feed into prescribed treatment.

On the specialty front, new programs deepen prescription-led telehealth. A menopause/perimenopause specialty offers provider-guided plans that may include estradiol and progesterone in pill, patch or cream forms, with treatment adjusted over time. Alongside this, a low-testosterone launch uses at-home lab testing plus personalized provider-directed therapies, reinforcing the loop from digital diagnosis to prescribed fulfillment.

LFMD & AMWL’s Telehealth-to-Prescription Platforms

LifeMD, Inc. LFMD links virtual visits to prescription delivery through its direct-to-patient model. LifeMD sells subscriptions that combine telehealth access with prescribed medication, with medication treated as a distinct deliverable and often fulfilled by licensed mail-order partners. LifeMD enhanced this loop by operating an affiliated LifeMD Pharmacy and adding non-sterile compounding in September 2025. LifeMD also integrated with LillyDirect’s Gifthealth for Zepbound access and expanded pathways for cash-pay Wegovy and Ozempic prescriptions.

American Well Corporation AMWL, popularly known as Amwell, supports telehealth tied to prescriptions by enabling clinicians to prescribe during virtual visits on its Converge platform. Amwell sells enterprise platform subscriptions to health plans and systems, and the company also earns visit fees when the Amwell Platform or Amwell Practice is used by clients or its affiliated medical group. The Converge experience gives providers workflows for notes and prescribing and uses FHIR (Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources) interoperability to connect with clients’ electronic health records and apps. Amwell is accelerating the migration of visits to Converge.

HIMS’ Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Hims & Hers have gained 50.2% year to date, outperforming the industry's growth of 10.2%.



HIMS' forward 12-month P/S of 3X is lower than the industry's average of 5X, but is higher than its three-year median of 2.6X. It carries a Value Score of D.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HIMS' 2025 earnings per share suggests a 77.8% improvement from 2024.



Hims & Hers currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

