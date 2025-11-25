Hims & Hers Expands Care Scope as Digital Health Platforms Evolve

The renowned health and wellness platform, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. HIMS, operates in healthcare-adjacent markets by delivering access to clinical care and wellness services through a digital, consumer-facing platform. Customers use its websites and apps to connect with licensed healthcare providers for telehealth consultations, and when appropriate, receive prescriptions that are fulfilled through online pharmacy channels. HIMS’ core care areas include sexual health, dermatology and hair loss, mental health and weight loss, complemented by a broader set of wellness products. This positioning places Hims & Hers at the intersection of healthcare delivery and direct-to-consumer health retail, focused on conditions that often involve ongoing treatment and personalized clinical oversight.

Recent expansions underscore the company’s health-centered scope. In 2025, Hims & Hers broadened its clinical portfolio with launches in low testosterone care and menopause/perimenopause, offering individualized treatment pathways supported by at-home lab testing. It also moved into more proactive health management with the introduction of comprehensive lab-testing services and plans for a longevity-focused specialty in 2026. Internationally, HIMS is extending healthcare access beyond the United States via its planned acquisition of ZAVA in Europe and a 2026 expansion into Canada aimed at widening the availability of affordable weight-loss treatments as generic semaglutide enters the market.

TEM & MED’s Data-Driven Precision Health Platforms

Tempus AI, Inc. TEM operates in healthcare through three linked lines. Tempus Genomics provides molecular testing in oncology, hereditary disease and other areas. Tempus Data and Services licenses de-identified multimodal clinical, molecular and imaging data and supports trials. Tempus AI Applications delivers algorithmic diagnostics and decision support, led by the Next platform. Recent Tempus launches include FDA 510(k) clearance for the xR RNA-NGS IVD and an updated Tempus Pixel cardiac device. Tempus also acquired Paige to add digital-pathology AI and expand its dataset.

Medifast, Inc. MED operates in health markets through three main areas. OPTAVIA offers coach-guided lifestyle and weight-management programs. Medifast sells nutrition products designed for long-term healthy habits. Medifast also provides GLP-1 companion offerings through LifeMD clinicians. Medifast is moving deeper into metabolic health and highlighted Metabolic Synchronization results that reduce visceral fat while preserving lean mass. Medifast’s latest launches include OPTAVIA ASCEND high-protein mini-meals with nutrient packs and GLP-1 Nutrition Support and Optimization plans. Medifast plans a next-generation fueling line with new metabolic ingredients for 2026, supported by digital app tools.

HIMS’ Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Hims & Hers have gained 56.3% year to date, outperforming the industry’s growth of 10.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

HIMS’ forward 12-month P/S of 3.2X is lower than the industry’s average of 5X, but is higher than its three-year median of 2.6X. It carries a Value Score of D.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HIMS’ 2025 earnings per share suggests a 77.8% improvement from 2024.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Hims & Hers currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

