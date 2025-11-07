Hims & Hers Expands AI-Driven Personalized and Subscription-Based Care

The renowned health and wellness platform, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. HIMS, has built a business model centered on personalized, subscription-based care that prioritizes convenience, accessibility and affordability. It offers recurring treatment plans for a wide range of conditions — from dermatology and mental health to sexual wellness and weight management — through its digital platform. Customers can customize delivery cadences and treatment options, while the integrated fulfillment and telehealth systems ensure seamless care continuity. This model not only supports individualized care but also provides Hims & Hers with predictable recurring revenue and strong margins through technology-driven efficiency and scale.

The company continues to expand this scalable model globally and across new therapeutic areas. Its recent planned entry into Canada aligns with the anticipated availability of generic semaglutide, enabling Hims & Hers to offer lower-cost, clinically supported weight loss programs at scale. The acquisition of ZAVA, an European telehealth provider, further extends its reach across the U.K., Germany, France and Ireland, enhancing its subscription-based ecosystem and localized care delivery.

To support this growth, Hims & Hers completed an $870 million convertible notes offering, aimed at accelerating expansion and advancing AI-driven personalization and diagnostics. Combined with its vertically integrated infrastructure — including in-house pharmacies and compounding facilities — these investments reinforce a scalable, technology-enabled care network capable of delivering individualized, recurring treatments efficiently and profitably across markets.

TEM & LFMD’s Personalized Digital Health Platforms

Tempus AI, Inc. TEM employs a highly scalable, AI-driven precision medicine model built around personalized diagnostics, multimodal data integration and strategic partnerships. Tempus’ AI platform leverages one of the world’s largest libraries of genomic and clinical data to deliver tailored insights for physicians and life sciences clients. Its acquisition of Paige enhanced its digital pathology capabilities, while collaborations with ARPA-H and Whitehawk Therapeutics advanced biomarker-guided oncology research. The FDA’s special clearance for its Tempus Pixel device further demonstrates its commitment to expanding AI-powered diagnostic solutions.

LifeMD, Inc. LFMD operates a vertically integrated, subscription-based telehealth and pharmacy platform designed to scale through digital care delivery. LifeMD’s model combines virtual primary care, behavioral health and chronic condition management with its proprietary LifeMD+ membership program, offering continuous personalized care through recurring virtual consultations and medication fulfillment. LifeMD’s recent initiatives include the launch of Ozempic and Wegovy programs through partnerships with Novo Nordisk and Lilly, expanding access to branded GLP-1 therapies, and the divestiture of WorkSimpli Software to concentrate fully on virtual healthcare.

HIMS’ Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Hims & Hers have gained 71.7% year to date, outperforming the industry’s growth of 20%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

HIMS’ forward 12-month P/S of 3.4X is lower than the industry’s average of 5.6X, but is higher than its three-year median of 2.5X. It carries a Value Score of D.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HIMS’ 2025 earnings per share suggests an 81.5% improvement from 2024.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Hims & Hers currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LifeMD, Inc. (LFMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tempus AI, Inc. (TEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.