Hims & Hers Expands AI and Technology Focus to Advance Digital Care

The renowned health and wellness platform, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. HIMS, is actively deepening its technology integration to transform how healthcare is delivered. The company recently appointed Mo Elshenawy as chief technology officer (CTO) to accelerate its push into AI-driven healthcare. HIMS intends to build the next-generation platform where diagnosis, treatment and delivery are seamlessly connected, with AI serving as a key enabler of personalization and scalability. This shift reflects Hims & Hers’ strategy of embedding AI across its operations, from intake and intelligent routing systems to diagnostics and tailored treatment recommendations, aiming to make care more efficient, accessible and individualized.

Hims & Hers’ financial moves also underscore its commitment to technology. In May 2025, it completed an $870 million convertible notes offering, with proceeds earmarked for global expansion and significant investment in AI, diagnostics and personalized treatments. This capital will likely bolster the work of its technology team, particularly in expanding its data pipeline and developing new AI tools to refine the consumer experience. Alongside internal advancements, acquisitions such as ZAVA and new facilities in pharmacy, compounding and lab services enhance Hims & Hers’ ability to integrate technology into the broader healthcare value chain.

Hims & Hers emphasizes its proprietary algorithms, customizable technology stack and cloud-based fulfillment systems as the backbone of its platform. These systems enable scalable telehealth consultations, subscription-based prescription fulfillment and personalized care management, supported by affiliated medical groups and digital pharmacies. By combining AI-driven personalization with vertically integrated infrastructure, Hims & Hers positions itself to deliver cost-effective, high-quality care at scale, while also preparing for new opportunities in weight loss, mental health and other chronic conditions.

GDRX & TDOC’s Tech-Enabled Platforms Advancing Accessible Digital Care

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. GDRX integrates technology by leveraging a data-driven platform that connects millions of consumers with affordable prescription options. GoodRx utilizes proprietary algorithms to match users with savings opportunities and relies on mobile and web interfaces to deliver seamless experiences. The company also integrates telehealth services through GoodRx Care, expanding its digital footprint while employing analytics to optimize engagement across prescription transactions, subscriptions and manufacturer solutions.

Teladoc Health, Inc. TDOC integrates technology through a scalable API-driven platform that supports up to 100,000 visits per day, combining AI, machine learning and cloud-based tools. Teladoc Health’s platform enables connected devices, such as its FDA-cleared blood glucose meter, to sync patient data with real-time AI-powered nudges. Additionally, Teladoc Health integrates deeply with electronic medical records, payors and hospital systems, enhancing connectivity and personalization across its global virtual care network.

HIMS’ Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Hims & Hers have gained 123.2% year to date, outperforming the industry’s growth of 28.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

HIMS’ forward 12-month P/S of 4.6X is lower than the industry’s average of 6X, but is higher than its three-year median of 2.4X. It carries a Value Score of D.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HIMS’ 2025 earnings per share suggests a 122.2% improvement from 2024.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Hims & Hers stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

