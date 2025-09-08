Hims & Hers Expanding Partnerships to Build a Global Health Ecosystem

The renowned health and wellness platform, Hims & Hers Health, Inc.’s HIMS partnerships and ecosystem strategy play a central role in its growth and international expansion. The company relies heavily on affiliated medical groups and licensed providers, which form the foundation of its telehealth operations. Nearly 1,500 providers are integrated into the platform, enabling patients to access timely, high-quality consultations and personalized treatment plans. Hims & Hers supports these groups through administrative and technology services but maintains provider independence in clinical decision-making, ensuring medical integrity while scaling access to care.

Hims & Hers has also forged partnerships with major U.S. health systems such as Ochsner, Mount Sinai and Hartford Healthcare. These collaborations enhance customer experience by providing access to in-person care when needed, complementing the digital platform. Notably, these arrangements do not involve financial incentives but rather strengthen continuity of care and expand Hims & Hers’ integration within traditional healthcare. On the pharmacy side, HIMS operates its own vertically integrated facilities while maintaining agreements with partner pharmacies like Curexa and ITC Compounding Pharmacy, ensuring flexibility and scale in prescription fulfillment.

Globally, Hims & Hers is extending its ecosystem through strategic acquisitions and market entries. The acquisition of ZAVA, a European digital health platform, significantly expanded its presence in the U.K., Germany, France and Ireland. Building on this, HIMS announced its planned 2026 entry into Canada, timed with the availability of generic semaglutide, aiming to deliver affordable, holistic weight-loss care. These moves illustrate how Hims & Hers combines organic growth with targeted partnerships and acquisitions to establish a global digital health footprint, uniting providers, pharmacies and international healthcare systems under its expanding ecosystem.

LFMD & AMWL’s Collaborations Driving Scalable Digital Care Ecosystems

LifeMD, Inc. LFMD builds its ecosystem through contractual arrangements with affiliated professional entities, enabling physicians, nurse practitioners and behavioral health providers to deliver clinical services exclusively via the LifeMD platform. LifeMD further integrates with national laboratories for diagnostics, partner pharmacies for prescription fulfillment and technology providers supporting telehealth operations. These collaborations ensure LifeMD maintains scalability, compliance and continuity of care while broadening its digital health ecosystem.

American Well Corporation AMWL, popularly known as Amwell, advances its partnerships and ecosystem strategy through long-term collaborations with more than 55 health plans, 100 health systems and 2,000 hospitals, covering over 80 million lives. Amwell integrates its Converge platform into partner systems, enabling hybrid care delivery and digital-first programs. Additionally, Amwell’s ecosystem includes collaborations with employers, technology partners and device makers, reinforcing its role as a digital infrastructure provider across the U.S. healthcare landscape.

HIMS’ Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Hims & Hers have gained 110.2% year to date, outperforming the industry’s growth of 24.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

HIMS’ forward 12-month P/S of 4.1X is lower than the industry’s average of 5.8X, but is higher than its three-year median of 2.4X. It carries a Value Score of D.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HIMS’ 2025 earnings per share suggests a 122.2% improvement from 2024.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Hims & Hers stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Well Corporation (AMWL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LifeMD, Inc. (LFMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.