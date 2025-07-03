Hims & Hers Enhances Healthcare Through AI-Driven Personalization

The renowned health and wellness platform, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. HIMS, is actively leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to revolutionize the delivery of healthcare, aiming to make it more personalized, scalable, and accessible. The company has strategically invested in expanding its AI capabilities, marked by the appointment of Mo Elshenawy — former president and chief technology officer (CTO) at Cruise and an AI expert — as its CTO in May. Elshenawy’s expertise is expected to drive the development of an AI-powered healthcare platform that integrates diagnosis, treatment and delivery into a seamless and individualized experience. He emphasized that Hims & Hers is uniquely positioned to lead a healthcare transformation by using AI and data to deliver care that is smarter, more adaptive and deeply attuned to each patient’s needs.

To support this transformation, Hims & Hers recently raised $870 million in convertible notes in May, a portion of which is earmarked to advance AI tools, expand the company’s data pipeline and enhance personalized treatments. This funding reflects HIMS’ intention to modernize healthcare infrastructure using AI, not only to improve diagnostic accuracy but also to create a more intuitive and efficient patient journey. Their existing initiatives, such as the intelligent MedMatch routing system and efforts to deepen technological personalization, illustrate a clear roadmap for integrating AI into core operational processes. These developments position Hims & Hers at the forefront of AI-enabled healthcare delivery.

AI-Powered Innovations by TDOC & TEM

Teladoc Health, Inc. TDOC is harnessing AI to strengthen its virtual care ecosystem, enhance diagnostics and personalize care delivery. Teladoc Health integrates AI across clinical workflows, using it for intelligent triage, patient engagement and predictive analytics to improve outcomes and operational efficiency. TDOC continues to scale its AI capabilities to support complex chronic condition management and behavioral health services. Through these innovations, Teladoc Health positions itself as a leading digital health provider, leveraging AI to expand access and elevate patient experiences.

Tempus AI, Inc. TEM is deeply embedding AI across its precision medicine operations, using its proprietary AI platform, Lens, to analyze multimodal healthcare data. Tempus AI drives innovation in oncology and neurogenomics, notably through a collaboration with Northwestern University’s Abrams Research Center to apply AI in Alzheimer’s research. TEM also integrates AI into its diagnostics and data services, enabling real-time clinical decision support. Through this approach, Tempus AI is transforming healthcare by advancing targeted therapies, optimizing clinical workflows and scaling personalized treatment models.

HIMS’ Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Hims & Hers have gained 95.7% year to date compared with the industry’s growth of 19.7%.



HIMS’ forward 12-month P/S of 4.1X is lower than the industry’s average of 5.8X, but is higher than its three-year median of 2.3X. It carries a Value Score of C.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HIMS’ 2025 earnings per share suggests a 174.1% improvement from 2024.



Hims & Hers stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

