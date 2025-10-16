Hims & Hers Elevates Technology-Driven Healthcare Accessibility

The renowned health and wellness platform, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. HIMS, is redefining healthcare delivery through a vertically integrated, technology-driven model that merges telemedicine, data infrastructure and AI-enabled personalization. The company’s proprietary platform connects patients to licensed providers through digital consultations, electronic medical records and cloud-based pharmacy fulfillment, enabling personalized treatment for chronic conditions ranging from mental health to dermatology and weight loss. This digital ecosystem facilitates end-to-end care — from virtual intake to diagnosis and fulfillment — while maintaining clinical quality through algorithmic follow-up and evidence-based protocols.

In May 2025, Hims & Hers deepened its AI investment with the appointment of Mo Elshenawy to lead the development of advanced healthcare algorithms and diagnostic tools designed to connect diagnosis, treatment and delivery seamlessly across its global network. HIMS’ $870 million convertible notes offering further supports the expansion of AI and personalized treatment pipelines.

Recent product innovations reflect this strategy in action. The exclusive oral testosterone launch for men introduces a digitally managed hormone therapy program powered by data and provider insights, while the Hers Menopause and Perimenopause specialty leverages AI-guided care personalization to address complex hormonal health needs at scale. Together with global expansion via the ZAVA acquisition, these initiatives position Hims & Hers as a leader in AI-driven, consumer-centric healthcare designed for accessibility, precision and scalability.

TEM & TDOC’s AI-Driven Precision and Virtual Care Platforms

Tempus AI, Inc. TEM drives technology-based healthcare through its Intelligent Diagnostics platform, which applies AI to integrate genomic, clinical and imaging data for individualized care. Tempus connects over 3,000 healthcare institutions via a multimodal data network, providing real-time insights that enhance diagnostics and treatment selection. In 2025, Tempus gained FDA clearances for its xR RNA sequencing and Pixel AI imaging devices and partnered with ARPA-H to advance precision oncology — solidifying its role as a leader in AI-powered precision medicine.

Teladoc Health, Inc. TDOC advances technology-driven care through its AI-enabled Clarity monitoring platform and virtual health ecosystem. In 2025, Teladoc Health expanded Clarity to include AI-based workplace safety tools that analyze video and audio data to detect aggression and alert care teams. By combining predictive analytics, connected devices and telehealth, Teladoc Health delivers proactive, data-informed care that enhances patient outcomes and operational safety across hospitals and health systems.

HIMS’ Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Hims & Hers have gained 159.6% year to date, outperforming the industry’s growth of 30.4%.



HIMS’ forward 12-month P/S of 5.3X is lower than the industry’s average of 5.9X, but is higher than its three-year median of 2.5X. It carries a Value Score of D.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HIMS’ 2025 earnings per share suggests a 122.2% improvement from 2024.



Hims & Hers currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

