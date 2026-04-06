Hims & Hers Advances a Consumer-Centric Digital Health Platform

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. HIMS has built its business around a deeply consumer-centric approach, reimagining how individuals access and engage with healthcare. At its core is a digital-first platform designed to shift traditional care into a more personalized, accessible and convenient experience. By integrating telehealth consultations, digital prescriptions, pharmacy fulfillment and ongoing clinical management, HIMS enables users to seamlessly navigate their healthcare journey — from discovery to treatment and follow-up — through a single interface. This model not only reduces barriers such as stigma, cost and limited provider access, but also allows customers to receive tailored treatment plans supported by continuous engagement and subscription-based care.

Hims & Hers’ recent initiatives further reinforce this customer-first philosophy by expanding both access and personalization. New offerings such as hormone therapies, comprehensive laboratory testing and multi-cancer early detection aim to give users deeper insights into their health while enabling more proactive and preventive care. The launch of Labs and advanced diagnostics reflects a broader push toward data-driven, individualized healthcare, empowering customers to better understand and act on their health metrics. At the same time, innovations like personalized weight loss programs and condition-specific specialties — spanning areas such as menopause and testosterone care — highlight HIMS’ focus on addressing underserved needs with tailored solutions.

This consumer-centric model is also scaling globally, supported by strategic expansions and acquisitions aimed at extending access to personalized care across geographies. By combining technology, clinical expertise and localized delivery, Hims & Hers continues to position itself as a platform where healthcare is not only more accessible but also increasingly aligned with individual needs and preferences.

GDRX & MED Driving Consumer-Centric Health Models

GoodRx Holdings, Inc.’s GDRX consumer-centric model focuses on making prescription access simpler, more affordable and easier to navigate. GoodRx combines transparent pricing with digital tools that help consumers compare options, secure savings and access care more directly. GoodRx’s newer offerings extend that approach, including its erectile dysfunction subscription service that integrates consultation, prescription and delivery, along with RxSmartSaver and employer-backed programs that reduce out-of-pocket costs and expand access to high-impact medications.

Medifast, Inc.’s MED consumer-centric model is built around a coach-guided, science-backed system that delivers personalized metabolic health solutions through human connection, accountability and community support. Medifast integrates clinically developed products with tailored plans and behavioral coaching, enabling better outcomes and sustained engagement. Medifast has enhanced accessibility through HSA and FSA eligibility for OPTAVIA and continues to innovate with new metabolic health products and systems launching in 2026, reinforcing its focus on holistic, client-centric care.

HIMS’ Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Hims & Hers have lost 38.2% year to date, underperforming the industry’s decline of 25.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

HIMS’ forward 12-month P/S of 1.5X is lower than the industry’s average of 3.2X and its five-year median of 2.6X. It has a Value Score of C.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HIMS’ 2026 earnings per share suggests a 9.4% decline compared with 2025.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Hims & Hers currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MEDIFAST INC (MED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.