HIMS Expands Personalized Digital Healthcare Access and Services

The renowned health and wellness platform, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. HIMS, is building a consumer-focused digital health platform designed to make healthcare more accessible, personalized and convenient. Through its technology-driven model, the company connects customers to licensed providers, treatments and ongoing care in a seamless digital experience that integrates diagnosis, treatment and delivery. By focusing on a direct-to-consumer approach, HIMS’ platform aims to expand access to high-quality care while enabling individuals to manage their health more proactively across a growing range of specialties.

Recent developments highlight the company’s push toward a more comprehensive digital healthcare ecosystem. Hims & Hers introduced its Labs offering, which allows users to track key health markers and receive doctor-developed action plans, supporting more proactive and preventive care. The platform has also expanded into advanced diagnostics with access to a multi-cancer early detection test capable of screening for signals across dozens of cancer types. In addition, HIMS is broadening treatment options, including expanded weight management offerings through collaborations with pharmaceutical partners.

Alongside product innovation, Hims & Hers continues to scale its platform globally while investing in technology such as artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver more personalized care at scale. Strategic acquisitions and partnerships are also helping extend its digital healthcare model to new international markets, supporting HIMS’ vision of making personalized, high-quality care more widely accessible.

GDRX and AMWL Expanding Digital Healthcare Access Platforms

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. GDRX is expanding its role as a consumer-focused healthcare platform that improves affordability and access across the medication journey. The company connects consumers, pharmacies, PBMs and pharmaceutical manufacturers through its digital marketplace to surface transparent prescription pricing and savings options. Recently, GoodRx launched the RxSmartSaver program at Giant Eagle pharmacies to unlock brand-drug savings at the pharmacy counter and added Novo Nordisk’s oral Wegovy pill to its platform with streamlined access via GoodRx for Weight Loss. GDRX also powers discounted pricing integrations for new initiatives like TrumpRx, reinforcing GoodRx’s role as a scalable affordability layer.

American Well Corporation AMWL, popularly known as Amwell, is positioning itself as a platform provider enabling integrated digital and hybrid care across health systems, payers and government programs. The company’s cloud-based Amwell Platform allows clients to deliver coordinated in-person, virtual and automated care while consolidating fragmented digital health tools into a unified infrastructure. Amwell powers digital care programs for numerous health plans and major health systems, supporting use cases such as virtual primary care, behavioral health and chronic care management. Recently, AMWL extended its role in the Military Health System’s Digital First program, enabling connected virtual and in-person care for millions of beneficiaries.

HIMS’ Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Hims & Hers have lost 28.6% over the past year, outperforming the industry’s decline of 29.4%.



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HIMS’ forward 12-month P/S of 1.9X is lower than the industry’s average of 3.4X and its five-year median of 2.6X. It carries a Value Score of C.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HIMS’ 2026 earnings per share suggests a flat performance compared with 2025.



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Hims & Hers currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

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