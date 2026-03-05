Hims and Hers Expands Its Technology Driven Consumer Health Platform

The renowned health and wellness platform, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. HIMS, is building a technology-driven healthcare platform designed to make personalized care more accessible and convenient for consumers. At its core, the company combines digital infrastructure, telehealth capabilities and an integrated treatment ecosystem to deliver end-to-end care — from initial intake and diagnosis to treatment and ongoing management. By leveraging data and technology, the platform enables tailored care pathways that move away from traditional one-size-fits-all healthcare models and toward more individualized, consumer-centric experiences.

Recent developments highlight the company’s expanding this digital health ecosystem. Hims & Hers introduced Labs, a data-driven testing experience that helps individuals understand key health markers and receive doctor-developed action plans, enabling more proactive and preventative healthcare. HIMS has also broadened its specialty offerings, including new categories such as menopause and perimenopause care for women and expanded testosterone treatments for men — each designed to deliver personalized treatment plans through the platform.

At the same time, Hims & Hers is scaling the reach of its platform through innovation and global expansion. The company recently launched access to a multi-cancer early detection test that screens for signals across more than 50 cancer types, reinforcing its focus on proactive health management. Strategic acquisitions and international expansion — including new digital health platforms and entry into markets such as Canada and Europe — are further extending its consumer health model globally while continuing to enhance the accessibility of personalized care.

TDOC and DOCS Scaling Tech Driven Digital Healthcare Platforms

Teladoc Health, Inc. TDOC continues to advance its technology-driven healthcare model by expanding its integrated virtual care ecosystem. Teladoc Health recently enhanced its 24/7 Care service, enabling its care teams to address a broader set of medical conditions while integrating specialist consultations, preventive care insights and prescription benefit checks during virtual visits. TDOC is also investing in AI and data capabilities to support personalized interventions and chronic care management, reinforcing Teladoc Health’s strategy of delivering more connected, technology-enabled care across patients, providers and health systems.

Doximity, Inc. DOCS is building a digital platform designed to empower physicians with technology-driven tools that streamline clinical workflows and improve collaboration. At the center of Doximity’s ecosystem is a large professional network that connects doctors with peers, research and career opportunities while enabling telehealth and secure communications with patients. Recently, Doximity has expanded its platform with AI-powered capabilities, including clinical reference tools and workflow solutions that help physicians access medical literature, manage documentation and deliver more efficient patient care across its growing digital health platform.

HIMS’ Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Hims & Hers currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

