Himax Technologies Signs MoU with Tata Electronics and PSMC to Advance Display Semiconductor Solutions in India

Himax Technologies partners with Tata Electronics and PSMC to enhance India’s display semiconductor market and AI sensing technology ecosystem.

Himax Technologies, Inc. has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tata Electronics and Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (PSMC) to enhance the display and ultralow power AI sensing market in India and globally. This collaboration aims to leverage each company's strengths to provide comprehensive solutions encompassing chip design, manufacturing, and packaging, with a focus on "Made in India" initiatives. The partnership seeks to address both local and international demand for display semiconductors and AI sensing technologies, enhancing supply chain resilience and fostering innovation. This announcement builds upon a previous agreement between Tata Electronics and PSMC aimed at establishing advanced semiconductor manufacturing capabilities in India. Key executives from all three companies expressed excitement about the potential for growth and technological advancement in India's electronics sector through this joint effort.

Potential Positives

Himax Technologies has entered into a strategic partnership with Tata Electronics and PSMC, enhancing its position in the rapidly expanding Indian display semiconductor market.

The collaboration aims to leverage the strengths of all three companies to deliver comprehensive solutions, potentially increasing market share in both the Indian and global markets for display semiconductors and ultralow power AI sensing technologies.

This partnership supports India's "Made in India" initiative and aligns with efforts to build a resilient semiconductor supply chain, which is key for future growth and innovation.

By combining expertise in display technologies and manufacturing, Himax is positioned to drive significant advancements in innovation and meet the growing demands for next-generation display solutions.

Potential Negatives

This announcement highlights Himax's dependency on partnerships with other companies, such as Tata Electronics and PSMC, which may raise concerns about its independent capabilities in the competitive semiconductor market.

The press release emphasizes the growing demand for display semiconductors and AI sensing technologies, potentially underscoring that Himax needs to catch up to meet current and future market expectations.

The extensive mention of the partnership's benefits may indicate that Himax is currently lacking in certain technological advancements that it seeks to gain through these collaborations.

FAQ

What is the purpose of the MoU between Himax, Tata Electronics, and PSMC?

The MoU aims to revolutionize India's display and ultralow power AI sensing technology ecosystem.

How will this collaboration benefit the semiconductor market in India?

The partnership seeks to deliver comprehensive display semiconductor solutions catering to both Indian and global markets.

What industries will this partnership impact?

The collaboration will support key industries requiring advanced display and ultralow power AI sensing technologies.

What expertise does Himax bring to the partnership?

Himax contributes industry leadership in display semiconductors and WiseEye™ ultralow power AI sensing technology.

How does this initiative support the 'Made in India' program?

The collaboration focuses on developing innovative solutions tailored to meet the 'Made in India' requirements in semiconductor manufacturing.

TAINAN and HSINCHU, Taiwan and MUMBAI, India, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Himax Technologies, Inc. (“Himax” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: HIMX), an industry leader in fabless display driver ICs and other semiconductor products, today announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tata Electronics, a pioneering leader in India’s electronics manufacturing sector, and Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (PSMC), a leading Taiwanese Foundry and Technology Transfer Partner of Tata Electronics, to revolutionize India’s display and ultralow power AI sensing product and technology ecosystem. This MoU marks a significant step forward for Tata Electronics, Himax, and PSMC in expanding their market outreach and jointly exploring the growing market of display semiconductors and ultralow power AI sensing in India as well as globally.





Tata Electronics, Himax, and PSMC aim to leverage their respective strengths to deliver comprehensive, end-to-end display semiconductor solutions for their mutual customers, from chip design to chip manufacturing and packaging, as well as electronics manufacturing services (EMS) to deliver system-level solutions, to both the Indian and global markets. The parties will collaborate closely to develop solutions focusing on "Made in India" requirements. The partnership also encompasses designing and manufacturing next-generation solutions to meet global demand while enhancing supply chain resilience.





Building on the landmark 2024 agreement between Tata Electronics and PSMC to establish advanced semiconductor manufacturing capabilities in India, today’s announcement paves the way for innovative display solutions tailored to the domestic market.







Dr Randhir Thakur, CEO and MD of Tata Electronics



, said, “This MoU with Himax and PSMC will enable the development of differentiated solutions for display-related semiconductor products for our mutual customers. By combining Tata Electronics’ capabilities with Himax’s unparalleled expertise in display semiconductors and WiseEye™ ultralow power AI sensing and PSMC’s proven manufacturing solutions, we are creating a powerful ecosystem that addresses both domestic and global needs for the display semiconductor market. Together, we will drive innovation and develop next-generation technologies to meet the growing demands of display and ultralow power AI sensing technologies across key industries while contributing to a resilient semiconductor supply chain.”







Mr. Jordan Wu, Co-Founder and CEO





of Himax Technologies, Inc.,



said, “We are delighted to join forces with Tata Electronics and PSMC to drive innovation in India’s rapidly expanding display semiconductor market. India is emerging as a key hub for electronics development and manufacturing, presenting immense opportunities for growth and technological advancement. Through this collaboration, we aim to bring Himax’s industry-leading expertise in display semiconductors and WiseEye™ ultralow power AI sensing to support India’s 'Made in India' initiative while enhancing global supply chain resilience. This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge display solutions that cater to the evolving needs of both Indian and international markets.”







Mr. Martin Chu, President of PSMC





,



said, “PSMC’s portfolio of semiconductor fabrication technologies is well-suited to meet the growing ‘Made in India’ requirements. We look forward to this partnership with Tata Electronics and Himax, as it provides a unique opportunity to expand our collective footprint and gain significant share in both the domestic and global display semiconductors and ultralow power AI sensing markets.”







About Tata Electronics Private Limited







Tata Electronics Pvt. Ltd. is a prominent global player in the electronics manufacturing industry, with fast-emerging capabilities in Electronics Manufacturing Services, Semiconductor Assembly & Test, Semiconductor Foundry, and Design Services. Established in 2020 as a greenfield venture of the Tata Group, the company aims to serve global customers through integrated offerings across a trusted electronics and semiconductor value chain. With a rapidly growing workforce, the company currently employs over 65,000 people and has significant operations in Gujarat, Assam, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, India. Tata Electronics is committed to creating a socio-economic footprint by employing many women in its workforce and actively supporting local communities through initiatives in environment, education, healthcare, sports and livelihood.







About Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation







Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (PSMC) is the world’s seventh-largest pure-play foundry, with four 12-inch and two 8-inch fabs in Taiwan, capable of producing over 2.1 million 12-inch equivalent wafers annually. Since its establishment in 1994, the company transitioned successfully from DRAM manufacturing to advanced foundry services for memory and logic chips. Ranked seventh in global semiconductor ESG evaluations, PSMC demonstrates strong governance and environmental commitment. In May 2024, PSMC's new 12-inch fab in Taiwan's Tongluo Science Park began operations with a planned capacity of 1.2 million wafers annually, using advanced 28nm and wafer stacking technologies.







About Himax Technologies, Inc.







Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) is a leading global fabless semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. The Company’s display driver ICs and timing controllers have been adopted at scale across multiple industries worldwide including TVs, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, among others. As theglobal marketshare leader in automotive display technology, the Company offers innovative and comprehensive automotive IC solutions, including traditional driver ICs, advanced in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI), local dimming timing controllers (Local Dimming Tcon), Large Touch and Display Driver Integration (LTDI) and OLED display technologies. Himax is also a pioneer in tinyML visual-AI and optical technology related fields. The Company’s industry-leading WiseEye™ ultralow power AI sensing technology which incorporates Himax proprietary ultralow power AI processor, always-on CMOS image sensor, and CNN-based AI algorithm has been widely deployed in consumer electronics and AIoT related applications. Himax optics technologies, such as diffractive wafer level optics, LCoS microdisplays and 3D sensing solutions, are critical for facilitating emerging AR/VR/metaverse technologies. Additionally, Himax designs and provides touch controllers, OLED ICs, LED ICs, EPD ICs, power management ICs, and CMOS image sensors for diverse display application coverage. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan, Himax currently employs around 2,200 people from three Taiwan-based offices in Tainan, Hsinchu and Taipei and country offices in China, Korea, Japan, Germany, and the US. Himax has 2,649 patents granted and 402 patents pending approval worldwide as of December 31, 2024.







http://www.himax.com.tw









Forward Looking Statements







Factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in this conference call include, but are not limited to, the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Company’s business; general business and economic conditions and the state of the semiconductor industry; market acceptance and competitiveness of the driver and non-driver products developed by the Company; demand for end-use applications products; reliance on a small group of principal customers; the uncertainty of continued success in technological innovations; our ability to develop and protect our intellectual property; pricing pressures including declines in average selling prices; changes in customer order patterns; changes in estimated full-year effective tax rate; shortage in supply of key components; changes in environmental laws and regulations; changes in export license regulated by Export Administration Regulations (EAR); exchange rate fluctuations; regulatory approvals for further investments in our subsidiaries; our ability to collect accounts receivable and manage inventory and other risks described from time to time in the Company's SEC filings, including those risks identified in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the SEC, as may be amended.







