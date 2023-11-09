News & Insights

Himax Technologies Q3 Profit Increases; Issues Q4 Guidance

November 09, 2023

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, semiconductor company Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) provided earnings and revenue growth guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.

For the fourth quarter, the company projects profit in a range of 9.0 to 13.0 cents per ADS on a revenue decline of 5 to 11 percent sequentially.

For the third quarter, profit increased to $11.24 million or 6.4 cents per ADS from $8.32 million or 4.8 cents per ADS in the prior-year quarter.

Net revenues for the quarter grew 11.6 percent to $238.52 million from $213.63 million in the same quarter last year.

