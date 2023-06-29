Himax Technologies Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for HIMX

In trading on Thursday, shares of Himax Technologies Inc (Symbol: HIMX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $6.90, changing hands as low as $6.70 per share. Himax Technologies Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HIMX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HIMX's low point in its 52 week range is $4.81 per share, with $8.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.83.

