Himax Technologies and Rabboni Co. Launch bboni Ai, World's First Multi-Scenario Endpoint AI Sensing System

Himax and Rabboni launch bboni Ai, a novel AI sensing system for wearables, enhancing real-time capabilities and privacy.

Quiver AI Summary

Himax Technologies, Inc. and Rabboni Co., Ltd. have announced the launch of bboni Ai, the world’s first multi-scenario endpoint AI sensing system that combines Rabboni's high-precision IMU motion sensors with Himax’s ultralow power WiseEye2 AI processor. This innovative system enables real-time AI inference for wearable devices, achieving high efficiency with minimal power consumption, thereby reducing reliance on cloud services. The bboni Ai system supports various applications such as smart healthcare, sports technology, and education, allowing for immediate motion analysis and enhanced data privacy. Additionally, to foster development in this field, Himax will launch the bboni Ai Developer Program in late July 2025, aimed at creating a robust endpoint AI ecosystem and showcasing Taiwan’s strengths in smart sensing technology.

Potential Positives

Himax and Rabboni announced the launch of the bboni Ai system, the world's first multi-scenario endpoint AI sensing system, showcasing innovation in wearable technology and AI integration.

The WiseEye2 AI processor features ultralow power consumption, enabling real-time AI processing on-device, which enhances data privacy and reduces latency compared to cloud solutions.

The bboni Ai system supports critical applications in smart healthcare, sports technology, and education, highlighting its potential to positively impact various sectors and improve user experiences.

Himax's collaboration with Rabboni to launch the bboni Ai Developer Program aims to foster a robust ecosystem for AI applications, further positioning Himax as a leader in AI technology development in Taiwan.

Potential Negatives

Reliance on cloud computing has been downplayed in the release, which may raise concerns about interoperability and compatibility in existing systems that rely heavily on cloud resources.

The press release heavily focuses on new technology developments without addressing any existing product issues or market challenges, potentially creating a perception of overpromising without establishing current product credibility.

Industry competition is not mentioned, which could indicate a lack of awareness or strategy regarding the competitive landscape that may affect the adoption of their new technology.

FAQ

What is bboni Ai?

bboni Ai is the world's first multi-scenario endpoint AI sensing system developed by Himax and Rabboni, integrating advanced motion sensors and AI processing.

How does bboni Ai enhance wearable devices?

bboni Ai enables real-time motion analysis, posture recognition, and behavior interpretation directly on wearable devices without needing cloud computing.

What technology powers bboni Ai?

bboni Ai is powered by Himax's WiseEye2 AI processor, featuring ultralow power consumption and advanced AI capabilities for real-time inference.

When will the bboni Ai Developer Program launch?

The bboni Ai Developer Program is set to launch in late-July 2025, aiming to facilitate innovative AI application development.

What applications are supported by bboni Ai?

bboni Ai supports applications in smart healthcare, sports technology, and education, enhancing monitoring, training, and interdisciplinary learning experiences.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$HIMX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of $HIMX stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



TAINAN, Taiwan and HSINCHU, Taiwan, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Himax Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIMX) (“Himax” or “Company”), a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, and Rabboni Co., Ltd. (“Rabboni”), a Taiwan-based company integrating next-generation semiconductor sensing and edge computing to enable smart living, smart sensing and wearable devices, today jointly announced the unveiling of



bboni Ai



, the world’s first multi-scenario endpoint AI sensing system. bboni Ai integrates Rabboni’s high-precision IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit) motion sensors with Himax’s ultralow power WiseEye2 AI processor, opening a new chapter for real-time endpoint AI inference for wearable devices and accelerating the transition of AI from concept to real-world implementation.





WiseEye2 AI processor features a high-performance architecture built on Cortex-M55 cores and is equipped with the Ethos-U55 AI inference engine. It supports always-on sensing, dynamic voltage and frequency scaling (DVFS), and a multi-level power management structure. The design empowers dynamic adjustments in core voltage and frequency based on the scenarios of wearable devices, enabling data collection, event triggering, and endpoint AI inference at ultralow power consumption of just a few milliwatts. This architecture significantly reduces reliance on cloud transmission, effectively lowering latency and power consumption. It also enhances real-time responsiveness and data privacy, delivering a commercially viable endpoint AI solution for devices requiring long-hour operation. Notably, WiseEye™ AI can also collaborate with cloud-based large language models (LLMs), further enhancing the device’s ability to perceive, understand, and interact with complex real -world scenarios.









bboni Ai Brings AI to the Endpoint: On-Device AI Processing. No Cloud Needed









Featuring integrated motion sensing capability and ultralow power AI powered by Himax’s WiseEye2 AI processor, the bboni Ai system enables real-time motion analysis, posture recognition, and behavior interpretation directly on the endpoint device, eliminating the need for cloud computing. With low-latency, high-efficiency, and privacy-preserving on-device AI, bboni Ai delivers a truly scalable and deployable endpoint AI solution. bboni Ai not only enhances system stability but also meets the stringent requirements for data immediacy and security in applications such as healthcare and education.









bboni Ai Transforms Everyday Life Across Diverse Wearable Applications: Demonstrates broad real-world readiness across multiple use cases











Smart Healthcare: Supports WHO’s ICOPE (Integrated Care for Older People) framework, facilitating seniors to monitor physical function and rehabilitation progress at home, reducing the cost of care



Smart Healthcare: Supports WHO’s ICOPE (Integrated Care for Older People) framework, facilitating seniors to monitor physical function and rehabilitation progress at home, reducing the cost of care



Sports Technology: Real-time detection of user movements and behavior, providing instant motion feedback, optimizing training postures through AI analysis, improving training efficiency and reducing the risk of injury



Sports Technology: Real-time detection of user movements and behavior, providing instant motion feedback, optimizing training postures through AI analysis, improving training efficiency and reducing the risk of injury



Education and Interaction: Enables hands-on STEM and AI education by leveraging motion sensing and behavior analysis to foster interdisciplinary learning and innovation, cultivating the next generation of talent















Powered by Taiwan







-







Based Team with bboni Ai Developer Program to Launch in July 2025









To accelerate the development of innovative AI applications, Himax will officially launch the bboni Ai Developer Program in late-July 2025. This initiative will provide a complete set of APIs and SDKs, inviting developers, academic institutions, and corporate partners jointly to create a robust and commercial-ready endpoint AI ecosystem, advancing Taiwan’s AI technology around the globe.





“The bboni Ai system was entirely developed by a Taiwanese team, integrating key technologies such as semiconductor design, sensor technology, AI algorithms, and software-hardware integration, showcasing Taiwan’s technical strength in smart sensing and endpoint AI,” said Richard Chiang, Chairman of Rabboni.





“WiseEye’s ultralow power and always-on sensing capabilities make it a perfect fit for power-constrained endpoint devices, especially wearable applications in smart care, interactive education, and health monitoring that require long-hour operation,” said Mark Chen, Vice President of Smart Sensing Business at Himax. “Himax is excited to collaborate with Rabboni to integrate our respective technological strengths and bring AI out of the conceptual stage and into everyday life, enabling truly meaningful smart applications.”







About Rabboni Co., Ltd.







Rabboni Co., Ltd., originating from Silicon Instruments Co., Ltd. founded in 2009, is dedicated to integrating next-generation semiconductor sensing and edge computing to build the foundation of smart living. The company empowers professionals across various service domains to achieve digital and AI transformation, thereby enhancing their value-added services. For years, Rabboni has supported National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University (NYCU) in university social responsibility (USR) programs and MIT-collaborated science outreach projects, as well as medical research initiatives. Through these efforts, Rabboni has developed interdisciplinary platform technologies and established a comprehensive industry chain for smart sensing and wearable technologies.





Rabboni also introduced the TEA Innovation Service Platform, inspired by the concept: "Technology x Experts x Aids = Brew better futures." In collaboration with Himax's engineering team, Rabboni successfully completed the development of the bboni Ai platform. An Endpoint AI Startup Competition will soon be co-hosted by Himax, Rabboni, and NYCU, featuring the world’s tiniest and ultralow power bboni Ai system.







About Himax Technologies, Inc.







Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) is a leading global fabless semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. The Company’s display driver ICs and timing controllers have been adopted at scale across multiple industries worldwide including TVs, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, among others. As theglobal marketshare leader in automotive display technology, the Company offers innovative and comprehensive automotive IC solutions, including traditional driver ICs, advanced in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI), local dimming timing controllers (Local Dimming Tcon), Large Touch and Display Driver Integration (LTDI) and OLED display technologies. Himax is also a pioneer in tinyML visual-AI and optical technology related fields. The Company’s industry-leading WiseEye



TM



Ultralow Power AI Sensing technology which incorporates Himax proprietary ultralow power AI processor, always-on CMOS image sensor, and CNN-based AI algorithm has been widely deployed in consumer electronics and AIoT related applications. Himax optics technologies, such as diffractive wafer level optics, LCoS microdisplays and 3D sensing solutions, are critical for facilitating emerging AR/VR/metaverse technologies. Additionally, Himax designs and provides touch controllers, OLED ICs, LED ICs, EPD ICs, power management ICs, and CMOS image sensors for diverse display application coverage. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan, Himax currently employs around 2,200 people from three Taiwan-based offices in Tainan, Hsinchu and Taipei and country offices in China, Korea, Japan, Germany, and the US. Himax has 2,609 patents granted and 370 patents pending approval worldwide as of June 30, 2025.







http://www.himax.com.tw









Forward Looking Statements







Factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in this conference call include, but are not limited to, the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Company’s business; general business and economic conditions and the state of the semiconductor industry; market acceptance and competitiveness of the driver and non-driver products developed by the Company; demand for end-use applications products; reliance on a small group of principal customers; the uncertainty of continued success in technological innovations; our ability to develop and protect our intellectual property; pricing pressures including declines in average selling prices; changes in customer order patterns; changes in estimated full-year effective tax rate; shortage in supply of key components; changes in environmental laws and regulations; changes in export license regulated by Export Administration Regulations (EAR); exchange rate fluctuations; regulatory approvals for further investments in our subsidiaries; our ability to collect accounts receivable and manage inventory and other risks described from time to time in the Company's SEC filings, including those risks identified in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the SEC, as may be amended.







Company Contacts:









Karen Tiao, Head of IR/PR







Himax Technologies, Inc.





Tel: +886-2-2370-3999





Fax: +886-2-2314-0877





Email:



hx_ir@himax.com.tw









www.himax.com.tw









Mark Schwalenberg, Director









Investor Relations - US Representative







MZ North America





Tel: +1-312-261-6430





Email:



HIMX@mzgroup.us













www.mzgroup.us





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.