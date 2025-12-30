Himax Technologies And AUO To Showcase Front-lit LCoS Microdisplay At CES 2026

(RTTNews) - Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) and AUO Corporation will unveil their latest proprietary Front-lit LCoS microdisplay collaboration at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, January 6-9. The innovation is tailored for AR glasses and wearable devices, combining Himax's advanced LCoS microdisplay with AUO's high-efficiency waveguide to deliver an ultra-slim form factor, high resolution, ultralow power consumption, exceptional brightness, and vivid color saturation, Himax Technologies said in a statement.

The new solution achieves a resolution of 720 × 720, operates at 200 mW, and delivers up to 350,000 nits of brightness with 1 lumen output. Through optimized optical design and polarization alignment, the system reaches up to 1,000 nits/lm efficiency, ensuring stable performance under prolonged use.

The module measures 0.09 c.c. in volume and weighs 0.21 grams without a collimator lens, and remains lightweight at 0.34 c.c. and 0.79 grams with the collimator developed with Giga-Image Technology.

With 140% sRGB color gamut coverage, the microdisplay offers rich, immersive visuals while maintaining comfort and usability for daily wear. Himax and AUO's collaboration marks a significant step toward mass adoption of AR glasses, bringing stylish, power-efficient, and vividly colorful wearable displays closer to everyday life.

