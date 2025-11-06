Markets
Himax Tech Q3 Earnings Decline

(RTTNews) - Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX), on Thursday, reported net income declined in the third quarter compared with the previous year.

For the third quarter, profit attributable to the company's stockholders declined to $1.07 million from $13.02 million in the prior year.

Earnings per share were $0.006 versus $0.074 last year.

Operating loss came in at $0.62 million compared with profit of $5.86 million in the prior year.

Revenue declined to $199.16 million from $222.41 million in the previous year.

Further, the company guides revenue to be flat QoQ in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Profit per diluted ADS is anticipated to be 2 cents to 4 cents in the fourth quarter.

Gross margin is expected to be flat to slightly up in the fourth quarter.

In the pre-market trading, Himax Tech is 4.07% lesser at $8.71 on the Nasdaq.

