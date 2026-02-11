Hilton Worldwide Issues FY26 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) said, for 2026, the company expects EPS to be between $8.49 and $8.61. EPS, adjusted for special items, is projected to be between $8.65 and $8.77. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be between $4.00 billion and $4.04 billion. System-wide comparable RevPAR, on a currency neutral basis, is projected to increase between 1.0 percent and 2.0 percent.

For the first quarter, the comnpany expects EPS to be between $1.87 and $1.93. EPS, adjusted for special items, is projected to be between $1.91 and $1.97. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be between $875 million and $895 million. System-wide comparable RevPAR, on a currency neutral basis, is projected to increase between 1.0 percent and 2.0 percent.

Fourth quarter net income was $297 million compared to $505 million in the same period last year. EPS was $1.27 compared to $2.06. EPS, adjusted for special items, was $2.08 compared to $1.76. Revenue increased to $3.087 billion from $2.783 billion. For the three months ended December 31, 2025, system-wide comparable RevPAR increased 0.5 percent compared to the same period in 2024.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Hilton shares are down 0.01 percent to $323.75.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.